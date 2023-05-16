Politics
Investors doubt to invest in IKN, Jokowi resigns Luhut
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Realization of private investment in the Nusantara Capital (IKN) mega project in East Kalimantan is still minimal, although it is claimed that many letters of interest have been signed. According to the latest data from the Archipelago Capital Authority, there are 209 letters of interest, and 36 of them have signed a non-disclosure agreement.
The head of the IKN authority, Bambang Susantono, said that 36 parties had signed the confidentiality agreement. This means the conversation is about to take it to the next level. In the end, the private sector will carry out a feasibility study according to its business plan.
“Now it takes time, but previously we were asked to speed up this process so that what investors want on the ground can be achieved in accordance with the corridors of applicable laws,” Bambang said after an internal meeting with the President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace, Monday (15/5/2023).
In addition, the IKN authority will also implement a one-door system or one stop shop for private investment.
It is known that the IKN project was launched by the government of Joko Widodo since August 2022, but only for the development of basic infrastructure. Where the private sector would still be awaiting clarification on the project and the regulations regarding the incentives that will be granted.
Until the completion of the market sounding, regulations on incentives and the ease of doing business had not yet motivated private investors to start their projects.
The dodgy investor culprit
Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, explained that it turned out that there were problems with land purchases which had prevented the private sector from starting projects. Where the procedure is currently still being prepared by the IKN authority.
“The problem is that the authorities have not prepared the purchase of this land,” Basuki said at the presidential palace last Friday (4/28/2023).
Investment Minister/Head of Investment Coordinating Council Bahlil Lahadalia said there are doubts about pure private investment in IKN as they are still waiting for the basic infrastructure development to be completed.
“Now the basic infrastructure has just been built and is almost completed by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing. The potential for investment that has entered already exists, once the infrastructure is completed, the investment will arrive “, said Bahlil.
He also strongly denied that there was no private investment in IKN.
According to him, once the infrastructure is in place, investors will not hesitate to enter. He is also not worried about land issues because the government will soon settle them.
“The PP (government regulation) is finished, we are formulating it again regarding the minimum figure, how much is the maximum, but the space is already there and there are already many who have entered. Now there are negotiations prizes, there are only a few left,” Bahlil said.
Jokowi appoints Luhut as head of land issues working group
Following the results of an internal meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, yesterday (15/5/2023), President Joko Widodo has decided that the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, will lead the special working group on land issues.
This makes this issue seem like a pretty critical one, given Luhut’s background of always being ordered to step in when the smooth running of a project is threatened.
Bambang Susantono said Luhut would coordinate agencies and all institutions related to land issues. So that the process of accelerating investments in IKN can work better.
“So what will be offered to investors is land that is already mature and that we know the price for,” Bambang said.
In addition, in the coming months, the IKN authority promises to announce several already mature projects from non-governmental commercial actors. Such as international hospitals and educational institutions.
The hope is that by 2024, the first phase of IKN development will have formed a complete ecosystem from basic infrastructure, public facilities and other buildings.
