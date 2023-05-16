More than 6 million more Britons will be caught up in a higher net tax rate

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 7:00 a.m.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ decision, when he was Chancellor of Boris Johnson, to freeze tax brackets for several years in March 2021 is expected to see millions more workers paying the higher income tax rate 40% (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

More than 6 million more Britons are set to be caught in the net of higher income tax from the early 1990s in what has been called the biggest tax hike in four decades , reveals new research published today.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ decision as Chancellor of Boris Johnson to freeze tax brackets for several years in March 2021 is expected to prompt millions more workers to pay the higher 40% income tax rate, according to the economic think tank Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The current occupant of Number 11, Jeremy Hunt, last November blocked a further year on top of an already six-year freeze on income tax brackets, which the Treasury forecasts will lift tens of billions of pounds.

Some 2.5 million more Britons will pay the higher and additional rate of income tax as a result of the current government’s band freeze.

The policy now represents the biggest tax increase since former Chancellor Geoffrey Howe doubled VAT in 1979 to 15%, the IFS has calculated.

The organization’s research found that the number of people paying the higher tax will reach 7.8 million by 2027/28, or 14% of the population, up from 1.6 million (3.5% of the population ) in 1991/92, an almost fourfold increase.

In recent years, successive chancellors have kept unchanged the thresholds at which higher income tax rates apply to raise revenue in order to rebalance public finances, which had been weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy price shock.

Anyone earning 12,570 or less pays no income tax; anyone receiving a salary of up to 50,270 above this level pays 20%; 40 percent is levied on income up to 125,140 and an additional rate of 45 percent is applied on any income beyond that.

Higher rate taxpayers also have a portion of their personal allowance withdrawn.

The crystallization of tax thresholds causes workers to pay more taxes when they receive a pay rise, a process known as tax drag. This dynamic is amplified during periods of high inflation when staff are more likely to receive a larger salary increase.

Prices have increased by more than 10% over the past year, a historic increase.

These cumulative freezes have changed the structure of the UK tax system.

Within 40 years, higher income tax rates will have gone from being a feature of the system reserved for those with the highest incomes to one that affects a much larger proportion of the population, said the IFS.

Share of UK population paying different income tax rates

Source: IFS

During the same period, there has been a sharp increase in the number of nurses and teachers paying more income tax. In the early 1990s, almost no nurses and very few school employees were affected by the more punitive tax rate.

Among the 14% of Britons who pay the highest rate of income tax, some will actually have to give up 60 pence for every extra 1 they earn.

Once someone’s paycheck hits 50,000 the government is phasing out their child benefit and at 100,000 they lose their right to the recently extended free childcare benefit, meaning they have what is called a higher marginal tax rate.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “After borrowing hundreds of billions to support the economy during the pandemic and Putin’s energy shock, we had to make tough decisions to repair public finances and bring down debt.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show the UK has borrowed far less than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted in the March budget, heightening speculation over whether Sunak and Hunt will table tax cuts as part of their election manifesto in an effort to win over voters.

The last general election in the UK may be in January 2025, although autumn 2024 is seen as a more likely voting day.

According to the OBR, Britain’s tax burden on Treasury revenue as a share of the economy is set to peak after the Second World War.