Erdogan’s rival faces tough fight in Trkiye second round





The opposition leader, himself an Alevi Kurd who represents one of Trkiye’s most repressed communities, was backed by the pro-Kurdish HDP party in late April. But Sunday’s turnout in Kurdish-majority provinces would hover around 80%, well below the national average of nearly 89%. Greater Kurdish support can also be a double-edged sword that makes Kilicdaroglu’s bid for power nearly impossible. One of Erdogan’s lines of attack tied the opposition to outlawed Kurdish activists who have waged a deadly insurgency against the Turkish state for decades – a call for nationalist and conservative Turks that seemed to work. “Overall, Kilicdaroglu’s electoral alliance with the pro-Kurdish HDP hurt him,” said Washington Institute analyst Soner Cagaptay. “Some HDP voters in Kurdish-majority provinces stayed home on election day, while some Turkish nationalist voters abandoned Kilicdaroglu, chastising him for his alliance with the HDP.” Sinan Ogan, a third nationalist candidate, won 5% of the vote and his support could be crucial in the second round. He is a secular nationalist, which separates him from the religious conservatives who have rallied around Erdogan. But he also campaigned vigorously against “terrorism”, a word that many Turkish politicians use to condemn the Kurds. EASIER TIME FOR ERDOGAN “The anti-Kurdish nationalism of this line represented by Ogan (…) makes it very difficult for Kilicdaroglu to reach an agreement,” Kursad Ertugrul of the Middle East Technical University in Ankara told AFP. Even if Kilicdaroglu somehow won Ogan’s support, it would likely alienate the Kurdish vote, said Berk Esen, a political science professor at Istanbul Sabanci University. The disparate alliance of six opposition parties, which only chose Kilicdaroglu as their common candidate after a year of bitter wrangling, now also faces the challenge of holding together after Sunday’s disappointment. “Erdogan will find it easier than Kilicdaroglu to woo voters,” especially Ogan supporters, noted Emre Peker of consultancy Eurasia Group. “The president’s supporters are also likely to turn out in greater numbers to vote in the second round than Kilicdaroglu’s supporters as the opposition … momentum wanes.” Having won 49.5% in the first round, Erdogan does not need to make major concessions to Ogan to win on May 28, Esen added. Erdogan’s campaign should remain focused on security issues, a winning formula among working-class “conservative-nationalist” Trkiye despite the severe impact of the economic crisis, Ertugrul told AFP. The idea of ​​a “great Trkiye” forging itself through infrastructure projects and exploiting “the conservative sensibilities of the ‘moral majority'” was also central to Erdogan’s message, he added. “This campaign (regardless of the veracity of the statements) seems to have resonated with its social base.”

