Fani Willis hits back after Donald Trump tried to have her removed from election probe





Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit back at Donald Trump’s attempt to remove her from the 2020 election investigation. On May 15, Willis responded after Trump’s legal team attempted to withdraw from the investigation and exclude certain evidence.

Trump’s legal team has argued that the special grand jury involved a consistent lack of clarity as to the law, inconsistent applications of basic constitutional protections for individuals brought before him, and a prosecutor’s office that has proven to have a real conflict, but continued to pursue the investigation.

In documents filed Monday, Willis said Trump’s motion was procedurally flawed and made baseless arguments. She also argued that Trump’s motions failed to meet the rigorous standards “for disqualifying a prosecutor, nor did they fail to prove their claims that their own due process rights had been violated or that the process of the grand jury was tainted or that the law governing it was unconstitutional.

Trump has formally asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to help cancel the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger in a phone call to help him get more than 11,000 votes, the amount he tracked Joe Biden to Georgia for. In a recorded call that took place on January 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.

Willis is examining whether the suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, misrepresentation to state and local government officials, involvement in violence, or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Willis could then present his findings to a panel and choose to indict the former president.

About the author of the article AR Shaw

AR Shaw is editor of Atlanta Daily World. His work has been featured in The Guardian, ABC News, NBC, BBC, CBC. He is also the author of the book “Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the Global Impact of Trap Music”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantadailyworld.com/2023/05/16/fani-willis-fights-back-after-donald-trump-attempts-to-have-her-removed-from-election-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos