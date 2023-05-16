Politics
Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Dialogue with mangrove planting participants at the height of TNI’s national mangrove planting all over Indonesia in 2023, at Angke Kapuk (TWA) Natural Tourist Park, North Jakarta, DKI Jakarta Province, 15 May 2023
Dialogue of President Joko Widodo dParticipants in mangrove plantations atop the National Mangrove Plantation by TNI in all of Indonesia in 2023at Angke Kapuk (TWA) Natural Tourist Park, May 15, 2023
TNI Commander (Yudo Margono)
Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia,
I respect the Minister of Defence, the Cabinet Secretary, the Minister of Environment and Forests, the Chief of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Staff of the Navy and Air Force Chief of Staff, as well as all participants.
This afternoon, Sir, we report that the Indonesian National Armed Forces and National Police are currently planting mangroves simultaneously in 37 provinces, 370 points, and about 1,000,100 trees have been planted together. And, this afternoon, they are ready to receive the directives and the greetings of the president. And, maybe it’s already dark in the Papua region right now, sir, but they’re still ready for their respective posts.
We invite the President to salute these soldiers who are representatives of Balikpapan Air Base, Gorontalo, Radsadj Air Base as well as Hasanuddin and Koarmada II, Sriwijaya Regional Military Command.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, earlier, we were about to finish planting mangroves in PIK, Jakarta, and all over the country too, together. Because it is very important that we rehabilitate our mangrove forests.
We know that the mangrove forest in Indonesia is the largest, the largest in the world, 3.3 million hectares, some of which also need to be rehabilitated, need to be repaired. So, I express my deepest gratitude to TNI-Polri and also to all the environmentalists, environmental activists who have together rehabilitated our mangrove forests, which really need to be repaired.
And, I ask Gorontalo, please.
TNI Commander (Yudo Margono)
Please from Lanal Gorontalo report the results of the planting.
Commander Lanal Gorontalo (Indragiri Yani Wardhono)
Hello Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, I am Danlanal who is in the province of Gorontalo.
Permit reported, had carried out mangrove planting activities with a total of four planting sites. In Bone Bolango Regency, the area of land is four hectares with a total of 5,000 seeds that have been planted, involving all components of the nation, including TNI, Polri, regional government, ministries and related institutions . Then ask for directions, directions, and thanks. Finished.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Please then proceed to Semampir Baru, Surabaya. Please.
TNI Commander (Yudo Margono)
Please Pangkoarmada II.
Commander of Koarmada II (Maman Firmansyah)
Hello, Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, I am Pangkoarmada II with the East Java Regional Police Chief who is in the area of East Java Province, for permission to report that they have conducted Mangrove planting activities with a total of planting locations at two locations. The first location has an area of four hectares and the number of seeds planted is 15,000. Then, the second location has an area of three hectares and the number of seeds planted is 5,000, involving all components of the nation, including TNI, Polri, local government, students, Saka Bahari scouts, students and then entrepreneurs. And, of course, we’ll keep looking for empty land, sir, for us to plant. We will perform planting again and again. For this we ask for advice. THANKS.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, we want to protect, protect our coast. And, we hope that this mangrove forest habitat will be able to see the fish in these waters again, the monkeys, the monitor lizards, the crabs. I think if it can be made, people will get the economic benefits as well. And, I appreciate the 20,000 seeds that have been planted and are they complete?
Commander of Koarmada II (Maman Firmansyah)
It continues, sir, until now.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Still in progress, yes, means completing 20,000. Yes, thank you, thank you.
RSA Lanud, Natuna, please.
Air Force Commander Raden Sadjad (Jajang Sutiawan)
Please, Mr. President. Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Waalaikumsalam
Air Force Commander Raden Sadjad (Jajang Sutiawan)
Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia,
Allow us to introduce ourselves, we are Raden Sadjad Air Base Commander, Flight Colonel Jajang Sutiawan, who is located in Natuna Regency, Riau Archipelago Province.
Permission to report, Raden Sadjad Air Base has been carrying out mangrove planting activities with planting locations along the east coast of Jalan Adi Sucipto, Raden Sadjad Air Base, which connects Ranai town and the old city of Penagih. The planting area currently planted is 3,500 square meters, with a total of 2,500 trees planted, of which 1,000 trees have been planted since March, and 1,500 trees are planted today.
Mangrove planting involves all components of the nation including TNI-Polri, Regional Representatives, Ministries/Agencies, District Government and Natuna community leaders, as well as junior and senior high school students. secondary, Natuna Regency. Our hope for this mangrove planting activity is to protect the coast from abrasion, as well as to protect the coastal ecosystem of Natuna district.
From Natuna to the Magic Sea of the Sea of Sorcerers, save the coasts of Indonesia.
That is all, honorable Mr. President.
In addition, we ask for guidance and direction, and we thank you for it.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Thank you Natuna, thank you.
The most important thing is that after its planting, because everything after its planting must be cared for, watched and cared for, so that everything really lives. Don’t live when planted, but then die after being abandoned. Everything must be cared for, maintained.
Air Force Commander Raden Sadjad (Jajang Sutiawan)
Ready, Mr. President, implemented.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Sriwijaya II Regional Military Command, I welcome you. Please.
Commander of Sriwijaya II Regional Military Command (Hilman Hadi)
I ask permission, honorable and we are proud of Mr. President.
I am TNI Major General Hilman Hadi, currently we are in Lambur village, outer coast, and to be precise in Tanjung Jabung Timur, Jambi province. We were accompanied by the governor, then the regional police chief, the current Forkopimda, and behind us the young brothers who had planted behind them, the scouts and all the components of the community here who were present, the regent, all .
And, we must report to the President that the Sriwijaya II military command ranks are in charge of about 29 hectares with a total of 38,440 tree seedlings. 35,640 trees have been planted and we have about 2,000 trees left to plant, these are distributed in five provinces which are under the responsibility of the military command of Sriwijaya II in the area of 41 points, and are under the responsibility of each province in this case the five Korem and 16 Kodim.
And, earlier, there were contributions from Forkopimda, especially the people of the coast here, it is an extraordinary activity and it is hoped that later it will certainly become our common responsibility, Forkopimda here, for the sustainability of this program . Not only is it ceremonial to plant at this time, but it will continue to be guarded so that history at this point in the next 10-15 years will allow us to see the results together.
It is the honorable Mr. President. Then we ask for directions. And we all people in Sepuh Nipah Serumpun Nibung area, even though it is raining heavily, we are still excited.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Thank you all, thank you.
Commander of Sriwijaya II Regional Military Command (Hilman Hadi)
Thank you, Mr President.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
The most important thing earlier, I repeat again, please take care of yourself, take care of yourself and take care of yourself, so that everything really grows 100%. THANKS.
Thank you all, thank you.
TNI Commander (Yudo Margono)
Well, thank you all. What was said earlier by Mr. President that after planting this plant you have to take care of it, you have to take care of it, yes, so that we can take advantage of its durability and that we may live and be useful.
Thank you all, Regional Military Commanders, Regional Police Chiefs, Danlantamal, Danlanud, all, Forkopimda, Governor, Regent. Everyone, thank you.
|
Sources
2/ https://setkab.go.id/dialog-dengan-peserta-penanaman-mangrove-pada-puncak-penanaman-mangrove-nasional-oleh-tni-di-seluruh-indonesia-tahun-2023-di-taman-wisata-alam-twa-angke-kapuk-jakarta-utara-provinsi-dki-jakarta/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Durham report confirms Trump’s belief that he was targeted by the FBI
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Dialogue with mangrove planting participants at the height of TNI’s national mangrove planting all over Indonesia in 2023, at Angke Kapuk (TWA) Natural Tourist Park, North Jakarta, DKI Jakarta Province, 15 May 2023
- Retail sales rise 0.4% vs. 0.7% expected
- Jamie Foxx in physical rehab in Chicago amid health battle | Entertainment
- Marfo, Kwabi win Table Tennis Gala Fourth Series
- Apple Brings Concert Discovery to Apple Music and Apple Maps
- Three North Norfolk beaches to carry blue flags this summer
- Beijing LGBT center closed as crackdown intensifies in China
- narendra modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on Southern issues at the G-7
- UK payroll numbers fall as unemployment rises to 3.9% | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics
- Shivs on fire! Why Siobhan Roy Is Successions’ Biggest Character | Succession
- Inditex: Fashion Power Winner (OTCMKTS: IDEXY)