Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Dialogue with mangrove planting participants at the height of TNI’s national mangrove planting all over Indonesia in 2023, at Angke Kapuk (TWA) Natural Tourist Park, North Jakarta, DKI Jakarta Province, 15 May 2023

Dialogue of President Joko Widodo dParticipants in mangrove plantations atop the National Mangrove Plantation by TNI in all of Indonesia in 2023at Angke Kapuk (TWA) Natural Tourist Park, May 15, 2023

TNI Commander (Yudo Margono)

Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia,

I respect the Minister of Defence, the Cabinet Secretary, the Minister of Environment and Forests, the Chief of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Staff of the Navy and Air Force Chief of Staff, as well as all participants.

This afternoon, Sir, we report that the Indonesian National Armed Forces and National Police are currently planting mangroves simultaneously in 37 provinces, 370 points, and about 1,000,100 trees have been planted together. And, this afternoon, they are ready to receive the directives and the greetings of the president. And, maybe it’s already dark in the Papua region right now, sir, but they’re still ready for their respective posts.

We invite the President to salute these soldiers who are representatives of Balikpapan Air Base, Gorontalo, Radsadj Air Base as well as Hasanuddin and Koarmada II, Sriwijaya Regional Military Command.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, earlier, we were about to finish planting mangroves in PIK, Jakarta, and all over the country too, together. Because it is very important that we rehabilitate our mangrove forests.

We know that the mangrove forest in Indonesia is the largest, the largest in the world, 3.3 million hectares, some of which also need to be rehabilitated, need to be repaired. So, I express my deepest gratitude to TNI-Polri and also to all the environmentalists, environmental activists who have together rehabilitated our mangrove forests, which really need to be repaired.

And, I ask Gorontalo, please.

TNI Commander (Yudo Margono)

Please from Lanal Gorontalo report the results of the planting.

Commander Lanal Gorontalo (Indragiri Yani Wardhono)

Hello Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, I am Danlanal who is in the province of Gorontalo.

Permit reported, had carried out mangrove planting activities with a total of four planting sites. In Bone Bolango Regency, the area of ​​land is four hectares with a total of 5,000 seeds that have been planted, involving all components of the nation, including TNI, Polri, regional government, ministries and related institutions . Then ask for directions, directions, and thanks. Finished.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Please then proceed to Semampir Baru, Surabaya. Please.

TNI Commander (Yudo Margono)

Please Pangkoarmada II.

Commander of Koarmada II (Maman Firmansyah)

Hello, Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, I am Pangkoarmada II with the East Java Regional Police Chief who is in the area of ​​East Java Province, for permission to report that they have conducted Mangrove planting activities with a total of planting locations at two locations. The first location has an area of ​​four hectares and the number of seeds planted is 15,000. Then, the second location has an area of ​​three hectares and the number of seeds planted is 5,000, involving all components of the nation, including TNI, Polri, local government, students, Saka Bahari scouts, students and then entrepreneurs. And, of course, we’ll keep looking for empty land, sir, for us to plant. We will perform planting again and again. For this we ask for advice. THANKS.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, we want to protect, protect our coast. And, we hope that this mangrove forest habitat will be able to see the fish in these waters again, the monkeys, the monitor lizards, the crabs. I think if it can be made, people will get the economic benefits as well. And, I appreciate the 20,000 seeds that have been planted and are they complete?

Commander of Koarmada II (Maman Firmansyah)

It continues, sir, until now.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Still in progress, yes, means completing 20,000. Yes, thank you, thank you.

RSA Lanud, Natuna, please.

Air Force Commander Raden Sadjad (Jajang Sutiawan)

Please, Mr. President. Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Waalaikumsalam

Air Force Commander Raden Sadjad (Jajang Sutiawan)

Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia,

Allow us to introduce ourselves, we are Raden Sadjad Air Base Commander, Flight Colonel Jajang Sutiawan, who is located in Natuna Regency, Riau Archipelago Province.

Permission to report, Raden Sadjad Air Base has been carrying out mangrove planting activities with planting locations along the east coast of Jalan Adi Sucipto, Raden Sadjad Air Base, which connects Ranai town and the old city ​​of Penagih. The planting area currently planted is 3,500 square meters, with a total of 2,500 trees planted, of which 1,000 trees have been planted since March, and 1,500 trees are planted today.

Mangrove planting involves all components of the nation including TNI-Polri, Regional Representatives, Ministries/Agencies, District Government and Natuna community leaders, as well as junior and senior high school students. secondary, Natuna Regency. Our hope for this mangrove planting activity is to protect the coast from abrasion, as well as to protect the coastal ecosystem of Natuna district.

From Natuna to the Magic Sea of ​​the Sea of ​​Sorcerers, save the coasts of Indonesia.

That is all, honorable Mr. President.

In addition, we ask for guidance and direction, and we thank you for it.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Thank you Natuna, thank you.

The most important thing is that after its planting, because everything after its planting must be cared for, watched and cared for, so that everything really lives. Don’t live when planted, but then die after being abandoned. Everything must be cared for, maintained.

Air Force Commander Raden Sadjad (Jajang Sutiawan)

Ready, Mr. President, implemented.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Sriwijaya II Regional Military Command, I welcome you. Please.

Commander of Sriwijaya II Regional Military Command (Hilman Hadi)

I ask permission, honorable and we are proud of Mr. President.

I am TNI Major General Hilman Hadi, currently we are in Lambur village, outer coast, and to be precise in Tanjung Jabung Timur, Jambi province. We were accompanied by the governor, then the regional police chief, the current Forkopimda, and behind us the young brothers who had planted behind them, the scouts and all the components of the community here who were present, the regent, all .

And, we must report to the President that the Sriwijaya II military command ranks are in charge of about 29 hectares with a total of 38,440 tree seedlings. 35,640 trees have been planted and we have about 2,000 trees left to plant, these are distributed in five provinces which are under the responsibility of the military command of Sriwijaya II in the area of ​​41 points, and are under the responsibility of each province in this case the five Korem and 16 Kodim.

And, earlier, there were contributions from Forkopimda, especially the people of the coast here, it is an extraordinary activity and it is hoped that later it will certainly become our common responsibility, Forkopimda here, for the sustainability of this program . Not only is it ceremonial to plant at this time, but it will continue to be guarded so that history at this point in the next 10-15 years will allow us to see the results together.

It is the honorable Mr. President. Then we ask for directions. And we all people in Sepuh Nipah Serumpun Nibung area, even though it is raining heavily, we are still excited.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Thank you all, thank you.

Commander of Sriwijaya II Regional Military Command (Hilman Hadi)

Thank you, Mr President.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

The most important thing earlier, I repeat again, please take care of yourself, take care of yourself and take care of yourself, so that everything really grows 100%. THANKS.

Thank you all, thank you.

TNI Commander (Yudo Margono)

Well, thank you all. What was said earlier by Mr. President that after planting this plant you have to take care of it, you have to take care of it, yes, so that we can take advantage of its durability and that we may live and be useful.

Thank you all, Regional Military Commanders, Regional Police Chiefs, Danlantamal, Danlanud, all, Forkopimda, Governor, Regent. Everyone, thank you.