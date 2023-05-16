



Special Counsel John Durhams’ report into the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump’s Russian Hurricane Crossfire confirms the former president’s belief that he was targeted by Justice Department enemies and will only to embolden Trump in the 2024 election campaign.

Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed in their important duty of strict loyalty to the law in relation to certain events and activities described in this report. , Durham wrote in his 306-page report. report.

The special counsel appointed by the Trump administration nearly four years ago, who so far has not sent anyone to jail, has faulted the FBI for relying on raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence to support his investigation of Russia.

Durham also wrote that there was a predisposition to investigate Trump among some FBI personnel.

No kidding.

The report is now becoming political fodder for Trump and Republicans as they embark on the campaign trail with the goal of retaking the White House in 2024.

Trump immediately posted that the report revealed that the American public had been scammed, just as they are being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA.

Democrats and outlets like The New York Times are already portraying Durham as a Trump-era special adviser, implying he was leaning toward the former president.

The report’s strongest language accuses the FBI of pulling double standards in seeking discredited intelligence about Trump’s campaign and Russia while ignoring foreign influence on Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

But Durham also refrains from recommending a major overhaul of the FBI and does not directly accuse the agency of political bias in deciding to go after Trump.

That won’t stop the former president from pointing to the campaign report to back up his supporters’ belief that the Justice Department was determined to bring down Trump based on political bias.

Just don’t tell that to the FBI, who are now vigorously defending themselves and claiming there is nothing to see in the report.

This report reinforces the importance of ensuring that the FBI continues to do its job with the thoroughness, objectivity and professionalism that the American people rightly deserve and expect, the FBI said in a statement Monday afternoon. .

But Attorney General Merrick Garland, who sent copies of the report to lawmakers on Monday, did not say whether he agreed with the Durham report.

The report was continually described as long overdue in media accounts Monday, and so much time has passed since the 2016 campaign that voters might need a refresher on the Crossfire Hurricane case.

Special Counsel John Durham has criticized the FBI, but is not prosecuting any specific agent. (Manual Balce Ceneta/AP, Dossier)

Special Prosecutor John Durham’s final report is pictured on Monday. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

