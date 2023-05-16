Narendra Modi | Changes in recruitment system have ended corruption and nepotism, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that his government’s changes to the recruitment system had ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism by giving letters of appointment to more than 71,000 people in a “Rozgar Mela”.

From applying for government jobs to announcing the results, the whole process was done online, he said while explaining the job opportunities and infrastructure development introduced by the BJP waiver to the Center for the past nine years.

The Prime Minister underlined the significance of today’s date as nine years ago on this date – May 16 – the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

“The journey that started with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is working for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India),” he said, adding that today is also the day of the independence of Sikkim.

He referenced his recent meetings with the CEOs of major global companies, including Walmart, Apple, Foxconn and Cisco, to say there is “unprecedented positivity” regarding the industry and investments in the country.

The Prime Minister cited EPFO ​​net payroll figures to say that more than 4.5 million people have found jobs since 2018-19 as formal employment has increased.

The country’s record FDI and exports have created employment opportunities in all corners of India, he said, noting that the nature of jobs has also changed, with his government consistently supporting emerging sectors.

The country has seen a revolution in the start-up sector and their number has risen to nearly a lakh from a few hundred before 2014, the year the BJP came to power in the Centre, he said. said, adding that they would have provided a minimum of 10 lakh jobs.

Rozgar Melas by the Center governments and the BJP-led states shows their commitment to the youth, he said, saying he has prioritized the recruitment process over the past nine years by making it more fast, transparent and impartial.

“The possibility of corruption and nepotism in recruitment for government jobs is now over,” Modi said. Interviews for Group C and Group D have also been removed, he added.

Highlighting the difficulties encountered in the recruitment process earlier, he said that the personnel selection panel was taking 15 to 18 months for a new recruitment while it only takes six to eight months now.

Over the past nine years, government policies have been developed with employment opportunities in mind. From initiatives in the areas of modern infrastructure, rural push or expansion of basic necessities of life, every policy of the Indian government creates new opportunities for young people, he said.

Modi told the new staff that the government had spent around Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure and basic facilities, noting that Rs 10 lakh crore had been allocated for this in this year’s budget.

This amount translates into modern infrastructure such as new highways, airports, new railways and bridges, among others, and creates new jobs in the country, he said.

The speed and scale of the country’s development measures are unprecedented in the history of independent India. In the past nine years, 40,000 km of railway lines have been electrified, compared to 20,000 km in the previous seven decades, he said.

Citing development figures over the past nine years, he said the length of rural roads has increased from 4 lakh km to 7.25 lakh km while the number of airports has increased from 74 to almost 150.

The construction of more than 4 million pucca houses under a government housing program for the poor has also created many employment opportunities, Modi said.

He also said the number of universities has increased to 1,100 from around 720 in 2014 while there are now 700 medical colleges from 400 previously.

Highlighting technological developments that have made people’s lives easier, Modi gave examples of app-based taxi services that have become a lifeline for cities, efficient online delivery systems that have increased employment and the expansion of the drone industry which has contributed from spraying pesticides to the delivery of medicine; and the expansion of the city gas distribution system which has grown in coverage from 60 to 600 cities.

The government has been disbursing loans worth more than Rs 23 lakh crore under the Mudra Yojna since 2014, helping citizens start new businesses, buy taxis or expand their existing establishments. About 8-9 million citizens have become first-time entrepreneurs after receiving loans under the program.

“The Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is based on job creation through manufacturing in the country,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the central government is providing aid of around Rs 2 lakh crore for manufacturing in the country. under the production-linked incentive scheme.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.