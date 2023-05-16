Trump Forgets Melania and Remembers Marxists on Mother’s Day





In 2013, Donald Trump sent a tweet wishing everyone a Happy Father’s Day, even the haters and the losers! Thus, a new holiday tradition was born. The tycoon clearly thought this devious greeting was very clever; in subsequent years, he posted similar messages on Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, New Years, Easter, Memorial Day, July 4, and even 9/11.

@realDonaldTrump: I would like to send my best wishes to everyone, even the haters and losers, on this special date of 9/11.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

Trump’s odd holiday habit went largely unnoticed until he began running for president. Many didn’t consider his tweet from 2015 wishing everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable Memorial Day! very presidential. Yet throughout his time in the White House, Trump continued to use the major holidays as an opportunity to lash out at his enemies with false magnanimity.

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE, INCLUDING HATERS AND FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE WHO DO NOT SUFFER FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. CALM AND ENJOY THE ROAD, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Trump’s holiday missives continued to evolve after his exile to Truth Social, and the latest incarnation is truly bizarre. On Sunday, the former president issued a Mother’s Day appeal to the mothers of America’s far-left fascists, Marxists and communists, asking them to stew their crazed offspring.

In other truths posted Sunday, Trump recalled plugging in his book Letters to Trump, complimenting the Lou Dobbss podcast, poking fun at Ron DeSanctimonious and repeatedly attacking E. Jean Carroll. But he never said a word about Melania, his wife and mother of his son Barron, or his daughter Ivanka, mother of three of his grandchildren.

The weirdness of Trump specifically addressing only his hater mothers on Sunday was underscored by messages from his wife and daughter. Ivanka, who doesn’t use her dad’s social media site, wrote an Instagram tribute to Ivana Trump on the first Mother’s Day after my mom passed away. And Melania posted this generic greeting on Truth Social.

Donald also did not publicly wish Melania a happy birthday last month. And she has kept her distance from her legal troubled husband in recent weeks.

But don’t worry about the former first couple. Melania recently confirmed in a Fox News online interview that the Trump 2024 campaign has my support. And when asked about his wife’s involvement in his re-election bid, Donald cogently told The Messenger that she was very, very enthusiastic about it.

