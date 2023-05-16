Jokowi asks Jambi to support the supply of food logistics in the market





Jambi (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), during a visit to Talang Banjar market, town of Jambi, asked the regional government to help finance the supply of food logistics to the market through the regional budget (APBD). “To control staple food prices, regions can help finance their distribution from the production site to the market,” he said on Tuesday. Inflation must continue to be controlled to maintain people’s purchasing power, he added. After reviewing food prices at Talang Banjar market, he said that food prices except eggs in the market were trending down. “The price of eggs has gone up a bit,” he said. The President asked the Governor of Jambi and the Mayor of the city to continue monitoring the price of commodities in the market to ensure accessibility. Based on BETWEEN market monitoring, the price of chicken eggs in Talang Banjar market reached Rp 1,800 per piece, an increase of Rp 200 per piece. While in Jambi, President Widodo also visited a public vocational high school (SMKN) and inspected damaged roads. He ordered clothes made by two students from the city of SMKN 4 Jambi during a visit to observe the teaching and learning activities there. While attending a fashion class, the president became interested in the handmade items made by the students and requested that they be sent to the State Palace in Jakarta. In addition to the fashion class, the president also observed cooking, hospitality, beauty and spa classes, where some students were doing internships. Meanwhile, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) office in Jambi province recorded that the combined inflation of Jambi city and Muaro Bungo in April 2023 was controlled at 0.15% (mtm), influenced by the lower food prices thanks to the intervention of the regional inflation control team. BPS said food prices in Jambi are generally stable except for some items like rice. Related News: Jokowi checks commodity prices at Natar Market, Lampung

