Agenda: What we can learn from Johnson and Trump





Seeing Mr Johnson’s arrival at the coronation of kings made one think that with all its quirks, a constitutional monarchy remains the least bad option for our head of state. We could reduce its costs, if we wanted to. We could reduce it. One could further reduce its constitutional powers (as in New Zealand). It could retain its role as a national symbol. For this, its hereditary heritage and its tradition are a plus, not a minus. Mr Johnson’s useful role in this argument is that he reminds us of the risks of the alternative. We have shown that he is the kind of person we could elect president. We can say that it would be better to be president than to be prime minister more drama, less detailed work. But I don’t find that a pleasant prospect. Presidents-elect, even if less incendiary than Mr Johnson, would inevitably be divisive: it is likely that almost half the electorate would have voted against the intended embodiment of national unity. The Irish Head of State has roughly the same function as ours. For over 50 years, the incumbent was a not too alienating (i.e. boring) second rate retired politician. A series of entertaining political accidents in 1990 reversed this pattern, since when parties nominated more interesting, less political and more unifying candidates. But I doubt we would do much better than the Irish to shorten the 50-year path to their now quite good system. And the Irish didn’t have the option of our traditional model. Mr. Trump’s contribution to our political debate is different. His reaction after losing in EJean Carroll to Donald J. Trump was to hit out at the courts, saying something had to be done about them. In the United States, in practice, he cannot do much about the courts, even if he becomes president again, although he can appoint judges, usually with some balancing safeguards. It can do even less for state courts. When Mr Sunak or Ms Braverman threaten to do something against the English courts, there are not many limits to what they can do if they have the support of the House of Commons. They could also do something about Scottish courts or Scottish law as a whole. Mr. Trump highlights the fragility of our systems, exemplified by the recent unprecedented disregard by ministers in Whitehall for the conventions that underpin our unwritten constitution. Some guarantees have gone hand in hand with the Charter of Fundamental Freedoms of the EU. Ministers are openly talking about abandoning the old protections of the European Convention on Human Rights. Having weakened respect for conventions, it is difficult to recreate this respect. The House of Lords, unelected and therefore easily undermined, is almost the only brake on this constitutional ram. Even they can usually only tinker or delay. And a probable new government, even more inclined to respect the conventions, should elect the second chamber. This would create a more disciplined and partisan House, increasing the chances that one party could control both Houses. We would then really be at the mercy of a party in power. George Fergusson is a retired senior diplomat

