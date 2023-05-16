Beijing LGBTQ+ center closed as crackdown intensifies in China

An advocacy group that provided a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in Beijing has become the latest organization to shut down under a crackdown by Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ government.

We announce with great regret, due to forces beyond our control, that the LGBT center in Beijing will cease to operate today, read a notice posted on the center’s official WeChat account on Monday evening.

The center did not respond to an email request for comment. China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, which oversees nonprofits, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The closure of the groups marks a blow to advocacy groups that had once been able to publicize their work for LGBTQ+ rights.

They are not the first group, nor the largest, but because the Beijing LGBT Center was in Beijing, it represented the Chinese LGBT movement, said a Chinese activist who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety. In our political, economic and cultural center, having this type of organization was a symbol of the presence of LGBT movements.

The Beijing LGBT Center described its mission as evolving; it started as a safe space for the community to hold events. Then it became an advocacy group aimed at improving the living conditions of the sexually diverse community. They offered low-cost mental health counseling and published lists of LGBTQ+-friendly health professionals.

The center has hosted speakers, film screenings and other events. Mr C, who keeps his real name secret to protect his parents’ privacy, was one of the centers featuring trans speakers. Mr C sued his former employers for letting him go after an eight-day probationary period, alleging it was because of his gender expression. The center has also taken in Liu Peilin, a trans woman in her 60s, who said she was mocked online for dressing in women’s clothing.

Groups like the Beijing LGBT Center have continued to press publicly for rights such as same-sex marriage, even amid a crackdown on lawyers and human rights activists that began in 2015 after the rise to power of Xi.

In recent years, this limited space for advocacy has shrunk even further.

The well-known LGBT Rights Advocacy China group, which filed strategic lawsuits to push for policy change and expanded rights, closed in 2021. The group’s founder was arrested and the end of the organization was a condition of his release, according to a close activist. to the group which was previously based in China but has since relocated overseas. He declined to be named for fear of government reprisals against his family in China.

Prior to the crackdown, LGBT Rights Advocacy China established a network of friendly lawyers willing to help LGBTQ+ people with legal issues. They have led several visible national campaigns for policy change, such as recognition of same-sex marriage, through targeted lawsuits.

Often, LGBTQ+ organizations do not officially register with authorities because it is difficult for them to obtain government approval, and officially registered groups that associate with them have also come under pressure.

In July 2021, WeChat shut down dozens of accounts with LGBTQ+ topics that were run by college students and nonprofit groups. In response, some groups changed their names, removing words like gay or sexual minority which would easily trigger censors, although the tactic was largely ineffective.

Until Monday, the Beijing LGBT Center remained in operation despite censors and mounting pressure. The group worked with the United Nations Development Program to conduct a national sexuality and gender survey in 2015, with the aim of providing a baseline on the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people living in China. The survey asked respondents about their access to social services and health care, and how societal attitudes affected them.

In recent years, the group has focused on diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Last week, the center published an article celebrating 15 years of work. Beijing LGBT never had a lot of money and very few staff, it all depended on hundreds of volunteers, the article reads.