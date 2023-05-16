CNN Ratings Crater After Donald Trump Town Hall Broadcast





CNN may have gotten a momentary ratings boost from Donald Trump’s town hall on Wednesday, May 10, but the aftermath hasn’t been kind to the news network.

Two days after CNN aired Trump’s town hall, which won them the night against other cable news networks with 3.3 million viewers, ratings dropped dramatically. According to Nielsen live plus same-day figures, Friday’s prime time drew just 335,000 viewers.

For comparison, upstart network Newsmax averaged 357,000, meaning CNN ranked fourth for the night. Fox News ranked first among cable news networks with 1.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1.1 million viewers.

While Newsmax beat CNN in total viewership throughout Friday night, CNN scored higher in the key demo for each time slot.

The ratings slump comes after a backlash against CNN for airing Trump’s town hall, which was hosted by CNN This Morning host Kaitlan Collins. Many critics said Collins was not tough enough on the former president, allowing him to repeatedly lie and even defame E. Jean Carroll a day after he successfully sued Trump for sexual assault.

In a statement (via The Wrap), CNN stood by its decision to air the town hall, writing, Tonight, Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class reporter. She asked tough, fair and revealing questions. And she’s been tracking and fact-checking President Trump in real time to provide voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as a Republican frontrunner.

“That’s CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account,” the statement concluded.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy criticized the show, writing in his Reliable Sources newsletter, “It’s hard to see how America has been served by the show of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday night,

A professional lie machine, Trump spun lies at a quick clip, she added, while using his bluster to overwhelm Collins, stealing command of the stage at certain locations in City Hall.

Anderson Cooper defended CNN’s decision to broadcast the event, saying, “You have every right to be outraged and angry today and never watch this network again.” But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person leave? »

Cooper also received backlash for his comments, with The Late Show writer Ariel Dumas tweeting, “You gotta listen while a man mocks the woman he sexually assaulted in front of a laughing and cheering crowd. OR OTHERWISE YOU LIVE IN AN IDEOLOGICAL SILO!”

You have to listen while a man mocks the woman he sexually assaulted in front of a laughing and cheering crowd OR OTHERWISE YOU LIVE IN AN IDEOLOGICAL SILO! https://t.co/iPPUjyMvQX

Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) May 12, 2023

He is so weird. Now, the avoidance of blatant lies, threats of violence, and disregard for law and truth is a crab silo? I kind of prefer to think of it as a democracy, but of course I’m limited that way, added author Dahlia Lithwick.

He is so weird. Now, the avoidance of blatant lies, threats of violence, and disregard for law and truth is a crab silo? I kind of prefer to think of it as a democracy, but of course I’m limited that way. https://t.co/MNmM91Migq

Dahlia Lithwick (@Dahlialithwick) May 12, 2023

