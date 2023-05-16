Imran Khan has been released on bail in several cases related to corruption charges | Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been released on bail in several other cases as he continues to allege the country’s powerful military is planning to re-arrest him imminently.

Khan, who faces more than 100 cases, has been released on bail by courts in Islamabad and Lahore in several cases related to corruption and terrorism charges.

Khans lawyers also appeared in the Lahore High Court, alleging that several secret cases had been filed against Khan of which they had not been informed, and requested bail for all cases filed in the last two weeks. The court reserved judgment for later in the week. Khan did not appear in court in Lahore, leading the judge to question his fate.

A day earlier, his wife Bushra Bibi had been released on bail in a corruption case, after Khan alleged in a series of tweets that the military planned to arrest him as part of a plan to humiliate him.

Since Khan was released from jail last Friday, after his arrest earlier in the week was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, the political unrest in Pakistan has shown no signs of abating.

In recent days, Khan has stepped up his attacks on Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, especially its top generals.

In an interview, Khan had openly accused the army chief of having a personal grudge against him and being behind his arrest. And in a series of tweets this week, he alleged the military planned to lock him up for 10 years on charges of sedition. This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow people won’t come out, he said in the tweet.

In a follow-up video message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Khan, a populist with massive public support, reiterated his call for his supporters to take to the streets and stage peaceful protests when he gave the order.

When the nation decides they won’t tolerate this oppression, when they decide they won’t allow the violation of the constitution and they want elections, then no one can stop them, Khan said on his show.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters of the ruling coalition government gathered to protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday, accusing the chief justice who ruled Khans’ arrest illegal of being biased and granting favors undue to Khan.

The crackdown on members of the Khans, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party continued on Tuesday, with two top leaders re-arrested just hours after the court granted them bail. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry rushed to Islamabad High Court for protection after finding dozens of policemen waiting to arrest him after he was released on bail. Another senior party official was remanded in custody by an anti-terrorism court, due to violent protests that took place after Khan’s arrest.

However, some members of the Khans party appeared shaken by his vehement anti-military rhetoric, which is unprecedented in a country where the power of the military is considered absolute. We can change political parties but we cannot change our army. I have never gone against the army and I will not do so in the future, former PTI minister Mahmood Baqi said at a press conference announcing he was quitting the party.

Imran Khan: Who is the man dividing Pakistan? explanatory video

The government and military have also stepped up their rhetoric against those who perpetrated violence during protests across Pakistan last week, accusing Khan and PTI members of conspiring to stoke the attacks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a meeting of the country’s national security committee on Tuesday, saying: I believe whoever planned this and instigated vandalism, he is certainly guilty of terrorism.

Controversially, the army announced its intention to charge civilians who participated in violent attacks on military and government buildings under the Pakistan Army Act, which is generally reserved for the military.

It was condemned by a ruling coalition politician as a dangerous move while Amnestys Deputy Regional Director for South Asia Dinushika Dissanayake called it alarming and warned that judging civilians in front of military tribunals is contrary to international law.

