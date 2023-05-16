Donald Trump cleared? Far from there





Donald Trump and his supporters’ claim that Special Counsel John Durham’s report into the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion ‘exonerates’ the former president has been questioned by legal experts .

The report criticized the motivation behind the FBI launching an investigation, accusing the agency of “confirmation bias”. Despite this, some have argued that “exoneration” is not an appropriate conclusion to draw.

They said the findings retread old ground and pointed to convictions stemming from Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. They also said it did not prove what Trump had claimed to be. the “crime of the century” – a plot against him by his opponents.

The special adviser’s report comes amid Trump’s third run for president. Trump and his supporters have long alleged that the FBI investigation – Crossfire Hurricane – was a “witch hunt” by political opponents. In April 2019, then-Attorney General William Barr launched the investigation led by U.S. Attorney John Durham to examine the basis of the FBI’s investigation. Trump continues to be the leading GOP presidential contender for 2024.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Waco Regional Airport March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Some legal experts argued that the findings of Special Counsel John Durham’s report retread old ground and pointed to convictions stemming from Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Getty Images/Brandon Bell What does the report say?

The report strongly criticizes the FBI’s actions in launching the election interference investigation, saying the agency’s justification was based on “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence” and without “real evidence” of collusion between Russia and the Trump team.

Durham accuses the FBI of an “excessive willingness” to rely on information from individuals linked to political opponents, and a lack of “analytical rigor” when receiving information.

“An objective and honest assessment of these pieces of information should have caused the FBI to question not only the preaching of Crossfire Hurricane, but also to question whether the FBI was being manipulated for political or other purposes,” Durham wrote. in his 306-page report. “Unfortunately, it is not the case.”

The report says the FBI would have been justified in opening Crossfire Hurricane as a preliminary investigation if it had taken several “reasonable” steps, including less intrusive investigative methods.

‘No evidence of conspiracy’

For years, Trump and his supporters have eagerly awaited the results of Durham’s investigation, believing it would reveal what the former president described as the “crime of the century” against Democrats, law enforcement and of the federal government working together to sabotage his political career. .

Durham’s report, while highly critical of the FBI and Justice Department in the steps it took prior to the launch of Crossfire Hurricane, states that it “found no evidence that a official or employee of the FBI knowingly and intentionally participated in any type of conspiracy with others to … induce the FBI to initiate an investigation.”

The scope of the Durham report touches on a December 2019 report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who found no political bias when the FBI launched Hurricane Crossfire and said the agency had done so following a series of errors.

On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper suggested that while Durham’s report may not have revealed a deep conspiracy against the former president, it is still “devastating for the FBI, and to some extent exonerates Donald.” Trump”.

‘Where is the confirmation bias?’

Some legal and political experts have argued that the Mueller investigation — which took over the FBI’s probe — warrants the agency’s review of Russia’s alleged collusion in the 2016 election. is not fully exonerated.

Thomas Gift, an associate professor who heads the Center on US Politics at University College London, UK, told Newsweek: “Experts will get into the technical semantics of what the Durham report means legally, and it won’t no doubt some have read between the lines (too much) claiming that it ‘exculpates’ Trump or ‘proves’ that the FBI was on a ‘witch hunt.’ In fact, the document does neither. other.”

“The charges in the report will be shot that way because they express an ostensible bias in the way prosecutors searched for evidence of foreign influence on the Trump and Clinton campaigns. tracks and give him the political ammunition to say he was a victim of a ‘deep state’ engaged in partisan hit work.”

Former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman tweeted: “There really is no precedent for the Durham report. Mueller’s lengthy report spelled out precisely the reasons for his prosecutorial decisions. Durham is just recycling old squabbles about launching the Russia investigation that have no connection to any alleged crime. This is untrue”,

In 2019, the Mueller report found no evidence that the Trump campaign criminally collaborated with Russia to help interfere in the 2016 election, but detailed examples of the former president allegedly trying to obstruct the investigation.

A number of members of Trump’s inner circle were convicted as a result of the Mueller report, including his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

By comparison, Durham’s four-year investigation resulted in a conviction; Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI attorney, pleaded guilty to altering a government email to justify the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2020, but avoided jail time.

Two other people charged in the Durham investigation, Russian intelligence analyst Igor Danchenko and Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, were both acquitted in their trials.

Former FBI official Peter Strzok, who worked on Mueller’s investigation, also noted the success of Mueller’s investigation with respect to convictions, while criticizing Durham’s findings.

“Paul Manafort – Guilty. Rick Gates – Guilty. Mike Flynn – Guilty. George Papadopouolos – Guilty. Roger Stone – Guilty. Michael Cohen – Guilty. Konstantin Kilimnik – Wanted, $250,000 Reward. Michael Sussman – Not Guilty. Guilty” , tweeted Strzok.

“Tell me the confirmation bias here?” »

Strzok was removed from the Mueller investigation and then fired from the FBI in 2018 for alleged political bias against Trump.

Trump’s Response to the Durham Report

Trump, who described the 2016 election investigation into his team as a “witch hunt,” welcomed the findings of Durham’s report.

“The Durham Report details the Democratic hoax that was perpetrated against me and the American people,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“This is fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, just like ballot box ‘stuffing’, but more. This completely illegal act had a huge impact on the election. Together with honest media, we let’s examine the crime of the century!

The FBI’s Response to the Durham Report

In a statement, the FBI said the department took steps to reform in the wake of Horowitz’s 2019 report.

“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham reviewed was why current FBI management had already implemented dozens of corrective measures, which have now been in place for some time. If those reforms had been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been avoided,” he said.

