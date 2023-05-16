President Isaias Afwerki and President Xi Jinping hold talks

President Isaias Afwerki and his host, President Xi Jinping, held in-depth talks last night in Beijing on strengthening strategic bilateral relations and regional issues.
President Isaias expressed his deep gratitude to President Xi Jinping for the kind invitation extended to him and his delegation. President Isaias further recalled his first visit and stay in China in 1967. The President said that these memorable moments left him and his comrades with an extraordinary experience.
President Isaias added that although Eritrea and China established formal diplomatic relations in 1993, their practical ties of friendship and cooperation began in earnest 60 years ago. In this context, President Isaias expressed his gratitude for the support that the People’s Republic of China has extended to the struggle of the Eritrean people for independence.
Stating that China, in the space of three quarters of a century, has made exponential progress towards becoming the world’s leading economic power, President Isaias hailed the historic contributions that the People’s Republic of China has made to mankind over the last 75 years. These realities have instilled great hopes and aspirations in developing countries on the PRC’s higher contribution to promoting global stability and development.
In this regard, President Isaias stressed that, despite the challenges, the world is increasingly freeing itself from the domination of the great powers and moving towards a new international order whose characteristics are the prevalence of justice and respect mutuality between peoples and nations.
President Isaias presented Eritrea’s broad multi-sector development programs in the short, medium and long term.
President Xi Jinping for his part said that China views its bilateral relations with Eritrea from a strategic and long-term perspective and stressed that China is a reliable friend of Eritrea.
President Xi further noted that against the backdrop of the current international situation characterized by instability and uncertainty, a solid relationship between China and Eritrea not only serves the common and long-term interests of the two countries. , but is also of great importance for the region. peace and international equity and justice.
President Xi also applauded Eritrea’s firm adherence to an independent foreign policy.
Regarding bilateral economic cooperation, President Xi Jinping also expressed the willingness of Chinese companies to invest and do business in various sectors, including construction, telecommunications, agriculture, mining and fisheries.
President Isaias also met and held talks with Premier Li Qiang. During the meeting, Premier Qiang congratulated President Isaias on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of official diplomatic relations between China and Eritrea.
Premier Qiang said that bilateral relations between the two countries have transcended normative diplomatic relations to constitute a strategic relationship and tangible cooperation.
President Isaias for his part underlined that the relations between Eritrea and China go back almost 60 years and expressed his deep gratitude to the Chinese Communist Party for providing moral and material support to the struggle of the Eritrean people for the ‘independence.
The two sides also discussed a wide range of investment and development cooperation areas, including manufacturing, coastal development, blue economy, digital economy, mining mining, education, health and human capacity development.
