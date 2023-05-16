Islamabad High Court grants bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan until June 8





The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan until June 8 in the cases filed against him in reference to statements against state institutions. The cases against the former Pakistani prime minister were filed with reference to the statement he made against state institutions.

On May 12, the High Court granted him a two-week protective bond in a corruption case and barred authorities from arresting the former Pakistani prime minister in any case registered in the country until Monday.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was arrested last week by the country’s anti-corruption agency in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which sparked violent protests across the country. He was later released and was released on bail by a court in Islamabad for two weeks. On Monday, a Pakistani court in Lahore granted Khan’s wife bail until May 23 in the same case.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court will hear Khan’s bail plea in the terrorism cases registered against him following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Last week, three different IHC benches granted relief to the 70-year-old PTI leader, who was escorted to court under tight security.

Prior to his departure for Lahore after securing a general bond from the IHC, Khan was reportedly forced to stay in court for more than three hours by Islamabad police over security details.

The development came a day after Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case invalid and unlawful.

Earlier last week, Khan was arrested by Pakistani Rangers at IHC premises and taken away in an armored vehicle in a blitzkrieg following an arrest warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

On May 15, the head of the PTI claimed that the country’s powerful military establishment planned to keep him in prison for the next 10 years on charges of sedition.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Khan said: “So now the full London plan is out. Under pretense of violence while I was inside the jail they took on the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Queen Bushra (Khan’s wife) in jail and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years.” The tweets came after Khan held a meeting of PTI leaders at his Lahore residence.

So now the full London map is out. Under the guise of violence while I was inside the prison, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Queen Bushra in jail and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

The 70-year-old leader added: “To ensure that there is no public backlash, they have done two things: first, deliberate terror is unleashed not only on the PTI workers, but also on the ordinary citizens. Second, the media is totally controlled. and muzzled.”

“This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won’t come out. And tomorrow they will suspend internet services again and ban social media (which are only partially open). In the meantime, as we speak, homes are being broken into and police are shamelessly abusing the women in the homes,” he added.

Also read:Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls Imran Khan and his supporters ‘nothing less than terrorists’

Also read: ‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 11: Adah Sharma-star set to hit Rs 150 crore, earns Rs 10 crore on 2nd Monday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/islamabad-high-court-grants-bail-to-former-pm-imran-khan-till-june-8-381431-2023-05-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos