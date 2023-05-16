Surabaya Alun-Alun Development Project Potentially Threatens Safety of Residents of Surabaya City – KUPAS MERDEKA

An open letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo: The Surabaya Square Development Project has the potential to threaten the safety of residents of Surabaya City.

Mr. Joko Widodo, the wise President of the Republic of Indonesia, begging Mr. President Joko Widodo to visit the hero city of Surabaya, which celebrates its anniversary on May 31, 2023 (1293-2023)

On the eve of the anniversary of the city of Surabaya, a development project called Surabaya Square was piled up, which was financed by the multi-year Surabaya APBD 2019-2020 funds worth about Rp. 78 billion but at the dead point.

The reason is that about 25% of the physical implementation is only completed, but it was inaugurated by the Mayor of Surabaya, Tri Rismaharini on August 17, 2020.

So the question arises, what about the remaining 70% of physical development? Mangkrak is the idiom in the opening sentence of our open letter to the proud President of the Republic of Indonesia.

However, Mr. President Joko Widodo, the citizens of Surabaya City appeared to have been drugged by the Mayor with members of the DPRD of Surabaya by covering their mouths, being silent and covering their ears as if the government movement of the colonial era did not want to hear about the Surabaya Square construction scandal. , both conveyed by Christ through the press and social networks. Indeed, the Surabaya City Government has the potential to stay away from disclosing information to the public, especially regarding the failed Surabaya Alun-alun development project.

Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who is actually the wisest president in the world, we are proud that the organizers of the city government of Surabaya, namely the mayor of Surabaya, both mayor of Surabaya for the period 2015-2020, Tri Rismaharini and the mayor of Surabaya for the period 2020-2024, Ery Cahyadi, both have the potential to hide the case of the failure of the physical construction of the Surabaya place.

The real facts of the failure of the Alun-alun development project should have been honestly conveyed both by the Mayor of Surabaya for the period 2015-2020, Tri Risma Harini, now Minister of Social Affairs and President of the DPRD of Surabaya for the period 2015-2020 period, Armuji is now Deputy Mayor of Surabaya for the period 2020-2024 as a form of public information disclosure according to law.

However, Mr President Joko Widodo, we wonder why he, who is the Mayor of Surabaya and the President of the DPRD of Surabaya for the period 2015-2020, is silent, silent, silent and does not communicate honestly, openly and frankly on the facts of the failure of the Alun-alun Surabaya development project in December 2020.

So what is behind the silence and silence of the mayor of Surabaya and the leader of the DPRD of Surabaya for the period 2015-2020, Mr. President Joko Widodo?

We have to let Mr. President know that Surabaya Square Development Project with 2019-2020 Surabaya Multi-Year APBD Funds worth about Rs. Youth of Surabaya (GBPS) which was stipulated by the Surabaya Mayor’s Decree of September 25, 1996 concerning, including as a Cultural Heritage Building, the implementation of Law No. 5/2005 concerning Cultural Heritage Buildings and Regional By-law No. 5/2008 of the City of Surabaya regarding Cultural Heritage Buildings in Surabaya.

Thus, GBPS legally already has legal certainty, so that at least GBPS on Jl Pemuda No. 15 Surabaya is prohibited from being changed to another name, namely Surabaya Square on August 17, 2020.

Thus, President Joko Widodo, a tourism infrastructure development project called Surabaya Square, which has been approved by the DPRD of Surabaya and the Mayor of Surabaya for the period 2015-2020, has reasonable grounds to question the grounds or the background of his legal studies, especially with regard to his university studies, including from the point of view of Law No. 16. /1950 concerning the formation of the city of Surabaya on April 1, 1950 and its relationship to the law No. 23/2014 regarding Regional Government and Cultural Heritage Law.

It is sad that the Honorable President of the Republic of Indonesia, the development project of Surabaya Square has stalled, has completely stopped since the end of December 2020

However, the mayor of Surabaya for the period 2015-2020, Tri Rismaharini, even ventured to speculate that he would inaugurate the Surabaya Alun-alun development project – which failed to build – on August 17, 2020.

With regard to the Rs 78 billion funds earmarked for the construction of the Surabaya Square project, there is a disconnect between the recommendations of East Java Governor Mrs Kofifa Indarparwansa and the approval of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani to the Surabaya Square Development Project with the Surabaya APBD Multi-Year Funds 2019-2020 worth about Rs 78 billion.

On the contrary, the Mayor of Surabaya, Tri Rismaharini, as well as the President of the DPRD of Surabaya, Armuji, did not mention the Surabaya Square development project at all during the 2019-2020 plenary session of the DPRD of Surabaya.

Why did this happen? Surabaya’s DPRD Vice President for 2020-2024 did not openly respond to this, but he invited me, Darmantoko, a seasoned journalist, to have a discussion looking at the empirical facts of the implementation of the physical development of Surabaya Square. until the end of 2020, where the achievement only reached around 25%.

“Even though the total of Surabaya 2019-2020 PDBD plotted for the Surabaya Square Physical Development Project is worth around Rs. themselves,” said the vice-president of the DPRD of Surabaya with a smile.

Not only that, Mr. President Joko Widodo, that Surabaya DPRD for the period 2015-2020 during its December plenary session never mentioned the responsibility of Surabaya APBD funds for Surabaya Square Development Project during of its plenary session for the 2020/2021 financial year. year.

Thus, it is not covered in the SILPA (Remaining Budget Utilization) of the Surabaya APBD for the financial year 2020/2021, in particular for the Surabaya Alun-alun development project, it is an accounting fact that confirms irregularities in the Surabaya Alun-alun Development Project.

What worries President Joko Widodo is that the failed development project of Surabaya Square has been officially recognized by the Mayor of Surabaya for the period 2020-2024, Ery Cahyadi by physically optimizing the Alun-alun building, which does not was completed only 25% of the time because the tourist infrastructure allowed thousands of visitors to pass through the doors of the vertical lift of the Alum-alun, which was only 25% complete.

Furthermore, the physical building of Surabaya Alun-alun does not have a Certificate of Functionality (SLF) as stipulated in the government regulation on the implementation of Law No. 28/2004 on buildings.

If the President of the Republic of Indonesia is willing to pay attention to the construction project of Surabaya Square as I have briefly presented it on the Social Minister’s Facebook page and if he wishes, I ask Mr. President Joko Widodo to look directly at the empirical facts of the failure of the physical Surabaya plaza development project, especially ahead of Surabaya’s birthday on May 31, 2023.

Personally, as a citizen of Surabaya City, I am deeply concerned about the construction of Surabaya Alun-alun Development Project which has not been operationalized but has not had an SLF (Certificate of Eligible Function) from the head of PUPR Cipta Karya Land Office of Surabaya City Government, which of course is Surabaya Place, has a high potential to threaten the security and safety of its visitors.

So I hope Mr. President Joko Widodo is happy with my personal upload in the form of an open letter on Facebook. And thank you very much for the attention of President Joko Widodo.

My greetings,

Darmantoko

Senior Journalist in Surabaya.