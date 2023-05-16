Biden and McCarthy set to meet again on Tuesday to discuss raising nations’ borrowing limit | News

(CNN) Anyone looking for clues as to how the talks raise the limit the borrowing of nations and avoid a historic default Progress between President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans could be muddled ahead of a high-stakes meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

Entering the discussions, the two main leaders offered markedly different points of view on the state of affairs.

I really think there’s a desire on their part, as well as ours, to reach a deal, Biden told reporters on a Sunday afternoon bike ride, describing himself as a congenital optimist.

The optimism was not the overwhelming sentiment of Bidens’ foil, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

It doesn’t look to me like they want a deal yet, it just looks like they want to look like they’re in a meeting but they’re not talking about anything serious, McCarthy, a Republican from California, told reporters entering at the Capitol on Monday.

The diametrically opposed outlook lent Tuesday’s meeting some uncertainty. Time is running out to raise the borrowing limit before June 1, which is the earliest date, according to the Treasury Department the government may be unable to pay its bills. Biden is currently scheduled departure Wednesday for Japanwhere he will participate in a Group of 7 summit.

White House aides have spent the past week meeting with congressional officials for negotiations that both sides say were constructive. But they have yet to reach an agreement, and aides on both sides have suggested a deal is not yet within reach.

Still, just talking is more than what happened until a week ago. And the impending deadline has made it clear that both sides are determined to avoid a default, which would send the economy into a tailspin.

That seemed to be what provided Biden with his rosy outlook this weekend.

I think I can do it, he said.

Tuesday’s meeting was originally scheduled for last week, but both sides decided to postpone in order to give staff-level talks the necessary space to proceed.

The aides worked to identify the issues with the greatest potential for progress ahead of Tuesday’s meeting in the Oval Office. This includes limits on federal spending, clawbacks of some unspent pandemic aid, and changes to licensing rules for domestic power generation.

It also includes the possibility of stricter work requirements for some government assistance programs, something else Republicans have proposed in discussions. Biden appeared cautiously open to such a disposition on Sunday.

I voted for tougher aid programs (which are) in law now, but Medicaid is a different story, he said. And so I’m waiting to find out what their exact proposal is.

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, outlined the impact of spending cuts proposed by Republicans in a new memo on Tuesday, warning that while the GOP preserves funding for the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security as they suggested, it could result in a 30% reduction in spending by other federal agencies.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for negotiators is timing. Bidens aides said Monday that the president still intends to leave for Asia on Wednesday, where he hopes to bolster U.S. allies amid growing tensions with China.

Were planning to make the trip as planned, John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said during a briefing with reporters on Monday. Listen, on any presidential trip, no matter where it goes or when I mean, events at home and around the world can affect travel. But at the moment there are no plans to shorten the trip or shorten it or not go.

McCarthy said Monday that a deal needed to be reached by this weekend for Congress to vote on it before the June 1 deadline. He was not optimistic that it was possible.

You have to have something by this weekend and we’re a long way from all that, he said.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.