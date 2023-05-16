Politics
Stop calling Erdogan a dictator. Dictators don’t go to the second round
The Turkish presidential election is heading towards a runoff after no candidate – incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his opponent Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu – obtained more than 50% of the vote. The trickle reflects the steady erosion of Erdogan’s support in recent years, thanks to recent crises such as 80% inflation and a horrific earthquake that Erdogan was ill-prepared for and not considered competent to fix. And his eroded support is reflected in the polls, as one would expect in a country with democratic elections and a democratically elected leader.
It didn’t stop western media and politicians to regularly call Erdogan authoritarian leader, with headlines like “Could a Diverse Alliance End Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Authoritarian Rule? and “From democrat to autocrat. The story of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey” and “How Erdogan made Turkey authoritarian again”.
Liberals and Westerners media do not believe in Turkish elections; they call it “rigged by the authoritarian regime. “They think they’re ringing the alarm bells for democracy. In reality, they sound like former President Donald Trump: Don’t like the results? Call a scandal, accuse your opponent of election rigging, foreign interference, then, because you’re a liberal, call him a totalitarian dictator.
The truth is somewhat different. It is true that Erdogan engaged in repression of the free press, imprisoned journalists and his opposition, and banned and imprisoned supporters of former ally Muhammed Fethullah Gülen. I do not defend these actions, which smack of the behavior of a strong man and certainly do not reflect the behavior of a Western democracy. Erdogan also conspired with Elon Musk to have Twitter remove voices supporting his opposition.
But if you don’t consider the removal of the Hunter Biden laptop as election rigging, you can’t blame Erdogan either.
Turkey is not a Western democracy but a Middle Eastern democracy. Erdogan is a democratically elected president in a region that does not tend to hold elections at all. Its neighbors who have it tend to “win” with 80 or 90% of the vote. These elections are rigged. The one that goes to the runoff is clearly not.
That didn’t stop the Turkish opposition from taking a page out of the American liberal playbook, blaming their loss on Russian interference, as did Erdogan’s challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu; he accused Russia to spread disinformation with deepfakes. He also met with the American Ambassador to Türkiye, Jeff Snowflakegiving Erdogan the opportunity to blame the opposition to collaborate with the United States “Biden gave the instructions saying, ‘We must overthrow Erdogan,'” Erdogan said. “I know it. All my people know it. Tomorrow the ballots will also give Biden an answer.”
If the deepfakes on Twitter are Russian interference, why doesn’t a meeting with a real-life US ambassador, who only meets one of the candidates, represent US interference?
The answer is, no more. This is the kind of bloviation expected from residents of a democracy – even a Western democracy – around what free and fair elections are.
Free elections are essential in any democracy. Yet accepting the results of these elections is the most vital part of protecting the democratic process. Whether we like the outcome or not, whether we support the winner or not, the winner is always a winner; denouncing the result and blaming it on foreign interference will only sow doubt in the system and increase political separation.
THE runoff because the Turkish elections will start in two weeks. Erdogan needs 1% more votes to win, and the opposition needs more than 5% more to win. They can succeed if the opposition unites to support Kılıçdaroğlu, despite different ideologies.
But if they don’t, it’s clear that Western governments and their media will continue to call Turkish elections.”rigged“until the Turkish opposition takes power, despite the will of the Turkish people.
It is a false allegation. Take it from someone who has lived in the Middle East for most of his life and witnessed what a real rigged election means and how the people who live there don’t care about the results at all because they know them in advance.
I also lived in Türkiye for many years. I have seen how the Turkish people are campaigning hard for their candidates. Turks spend days and nights preparing for election day and gather in squares and main streets anxiously awaiting the results.
You don’t have people anxiously awaiting election results in a dictatorship.
In Turkish elections, which are among the few fair in the region, you can change a regime by voting. A concrete example: Erdogan lost the municipality of Istanbul, one of Turkey’s most critical positions, to an opposition leader, Ekrem İmamoğlu of the Republican People’s Party.
Western media denouncing the Turkish elections as “rigged” and calling Erdogan a dictator will only damage the electoral process in the future and push a conspiracy, which will lead to reduced confidence in the Turkish electoral system.
The American media seem to want to export their own problems – probably the best sign that democracy is alive and well in Turkey.
Asaad Sam Hanna is a research fellow in international affairs at Columbia University.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.
