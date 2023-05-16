Changes in recruitment system have ended corruption and nepotism, says PM Modi – The New Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that his government’s changes to the recruitment system have ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism by giving letters of appointment to more than 71,000 people in a “Rozgar Mela “.

From applying for government jobs to announcing the results, the whole process was done online, he said while elaborating on job opportunities and infrastructure development ushered in by the BJP waiver at the Center for the past nine years.

“The possibility of corruption and nepotism in recruitment for government jobs is now over,” Modi said.

He referenced his recent meetings with the CEOs of major global companies, including Walmart, Apple, Foxconn and Cisco, to say there is “unprecedented positivity” regarding the industry and investments in the country.

The Prime Minister cited EPFO ​​net payroll figures to say that more than 4.5 million people have found jobs since 2018-19 as formal employment has increased.

The country’s record FDI and exports have created employment opportunities in all corners of India, he said, noting that the nature of jobs has also changed, with his government consistently supporting emerging sectors.

The country has seen a revolution in the start-up sector and their number has risen to nearly a lakh from a few hundred before 2014, the year the BJP came to power in the Centre, he said. said, adding that they would have provided a minimum of 10 lakh jobs.

Citing development figures over the past year, he said the length of rural roads increased from 4 lakh km to 7.25 lakh km while the number of airports increased from 74 to nearly 150.

The construction of more than 4 million pucca houses under a government housing program for the poor has also created many employment opportunities, Modi said.

He also said the number of universities has increased to 1,100 from around 720 in 2014 while there are now 700 medical colleges from 400 previously.