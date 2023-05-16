Trump News Today: Rudy Giuliani charged with pardon program as Trump rages over Durham report





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Donald Trump spoke out against what he described as cockroaches in Washington, DC, after the Durham Report was released.

The 300-page report of an investigation by Trump-appointed special counsel John Durham slammed the FBI for launching an investigation into alleged links between Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government.

THEY ARE SCUM, LIKE COCKROACHES EVERYWHERE IN WASHINGTON, DC, the former president wrote on Truth Social in response to the findings.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s name has emerged in an explosive lawsuit filed against Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and his former personal attorney.

Mr. Giuliani’s former assistant, Noelle Dunphy, is suing Mr. Giuliani for sexual harassment while working for him in 2019 and 2020. Mr. Giuliani has strongly denied the allegations.

In the lawsuit, Ms Dunphy claims she was told that he and then-President Mr Trump were offering to sell presidential pardons for $2million each.

She also claims she was forced to perform oral sex on Mr Giuliani while he was on speakerphone with Mr Trump.

HighlightsView latest update 1684258223Three former Trump officials describe inappropriate behavior

After a myriad of accusations leveled at him during the election and the near-disaster of the Access Hollywood tape, one could have predicted that Mr. Trump would have been hyper-vigilant about how he behaved around women once he got there. sworn in as president and fully moved to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

But, according to several women who held high-level positions during his four-year tenure, such a prediction would have been completely wrong.

In the days after the Manhattan jury’s verdict in Ms Carrolls’ trial against the twice-impeached ex-president, three former senior Trump administration officials have come forward to describe inappropriate behavior on the part of of Mr. Trump to other female public servants in his employ.

The trio includes two of Mr. Trump’s top lieutenants, Alyssa Farah Griffin, his former White House communications director, who now co-hosts ABCs The View and Stephanie Grisham, who served as press secretary to both Mr. Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump in addition to serving as Mrs. Trump’s chief of staff.

Andrew Feinberg16 May 2023 18:30

The Independent16 May 2023 18:00

1684255554The most disturbing allegations of the Giuliani trial

A civil complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, Mr Giulianis’ ex-employee Noelle Dunphy, 43, alleges he began sexually abusing her almost immediately after hiring her as a business development manager and public relations consultant in January. 2019, then regularly harassing her for sex, drinking to excess, withholding her salary, bragging that she could sell presidential pardons for $2 million apiece, and engaging in alcohol-fueled racist rants.

Joe Sommerlad has the details.

Oliver O’Connell16 May 2023 17:45

1684254623Village residents demand Trump stop using their music after his viral Macho Man dance at fake Mar-a-Lago concert

Mr. Trump has been using the songs of bands such as YMCA and Macho Manat at his events and rallies for years now.

The former president received the cease and desist letter over a video of him and a group of Village People lookalike musicians dancing to Macho Manat at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

After the video was widely shared on social media, fans of the group began accusing them of supporting Mr Trump. It was then that the band realized that things had gone too far. They have now asked him to stop hiring impersonators to perform their songs at Mar-a-Lago or any events and gatherings.

The cease-and-desist letter to Mr. Trump said the band condoned his use of their music in the past and threatened to take legal action against the former president if he didn’t stop using it. group images and music.

Learn more:

Maroosha Muzaffar16 May 2023 17:30

1684252823 When you’re a star, they let you do it’

On Oct. 7, 2016, a month before voters head to the polls on Election Day, the Washington Post published a video taken of Mr. Trump and then-NBC host Billy Bush.

The footage was taken on a bus as the pair traveled to an Access Hollywood taping eleven years before the 2016 campaign. The film’s audio track included a lewd exchange in which Mr Trump described his efforts to seduce a woman he knew was married, starting with an unwanted kiss.

I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. …Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything, he said.

While some top Republicans strongly condemned the then-GOP presidential nominee, with some even calling on him to table the Republican ticket, Mr. Trump remained defiant and ignored criticism.

A month later, he was elected President of the United States.

Andrew Feinberg16 May 2023 17:00

1684251023Trump inappropriate behavior accounts validated by Access Hollywood tape

A 2016 story in The New York Times included testimonials from more than 50 women who had met the future president over the years, whether socially or professionally, or as models or beauty pageant contestants.

The Times said the women’s stories showed a history of unwelcome romantic advances, endless commentary on the female form, shrewd reliance on ambitious women, and unsettling conduct at work in settings ranging from construction sites to his projects, in his various homes, beauty pageant dressing rooms and his eponymous Manhattan skyscraper.

These written accounts of alleged misbehavior, which Mr. Trump and his spokespersons strenuously denied, resurfaced time and time again throughout Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign and were validated by what became known as the band name Access Hollywood in October 2016.

Andrew Feinberg16 May 2023 16:30

The Independent16 May 2023 16:00

1684248323An open secret: Top White House aides reveal Trump allegedly conducted inappropriately towards female employees

Since former President Donald Trump entered the US political arena as a presidential candidate in 2015, at least 25 women have accused him of all manner of sexual misconduct, from inappropriate passing and groping to outright rape.

The allegations against the New York developer and TV personality-turned-president date back decades, long before he considered running for the White House, with many dating back to his heyday as a mogul. real estate and business icon of the 1980s and 1990s.

An oft-reported incident stemmed from a 1990 divorce filing by his late first wife, Ivana Trump. During their divorce proceedings, his future ex-wife accused Mr Trump of raping her in a violent attack after a visit to a recommended plastic surgeon shed left him suffering from a procedure scalp reduction.

This allegation was revealed in the 1993 book Lost Tycoon by author Harry Hurt III, who viewed a transcript of the deposition. In his book, Hurt described the incident recounted in the deposition as a violent assault with a sexual component.

Learn more:

Andrew Feinberg16 May 2023 15:45

1684247199Rudy Giuliani said he and Trump were selling pardons for $2 million each, ex-assistant says

A former aide to former Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani says he told him former New York mayor and then-President Donald Trump was offering to sell presidential pardons for 2 million dollars each, according to court documents.

The explosive allegation was made in a lawsuit filed against Mr Giuliani by Noelle Dunphy, a New York-based public relations professional who is suing him for unlawful abuse of power, large-scale sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and more. faults committed while he worked for him in 2019 and 2020.

The lawsuit also alleges that she was the victim of sexual assault, harassment, theft of wages and other misconduct by Mr. Giuliani, and alleges that she was forced to perform sexual acts on him and to work naked.

In her civil complaint against Trump’s former attorney, Ms. Duphy described an interaction she allegedly had with Mr. Giuliani on or about February 16, 2019, when he was Mr. Trump’s personal attorney and was trying to dig up dirt overseas on the old vice. President Joe Biden, who at the time was two months away from entering the 2020 presidential race against Mr Trump.

Learn more:

Andrew Feinberg16 May 2023 15:26

1684245623Trump claimed Durham’s investigation would reveal the ‘crime of the century’. Here’s what he really found

An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into Russia’s ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded, with the prosecutor leading the probe submitting a much-anticipated report that revealed major flaws.

The report, the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct by US government officials, contained strong criticism of the FBI but few significant revelations. Still, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have long denounced the Russia probe, as well as Trump opponents who say the Durham teams’ meager court record shows their probe was a politically motivated farce.

Back to the investigation and the report:

What did the Durham probe find?

An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into Russia’s ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded

Eric Tucker, APMay 16, 2023 3:00 PM

