Factbox: Pakistan’s wife of Khan, accused of corruption, is known for her spirituality

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (Reuters) – Bushra Khan, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, faces corruption charges in the same case that led to her arrest on May 9. On Monday, he accompanied her to a court which granted him protective custody.

She is known for her spirituality and her devotion to Sufism, a mystical form of Islam. Khan, 70, has often called Bushra his spiritual leader.

Born Bushra Riaz Watto, she changed her name to Khan after her marriage. Her husband and followers commonly call her Bushra Bibi or Bushra Begum, titles which in Urdu denote respect.

She has kept a low profile since marrying Khan, a former cricketing hero who has been in the public eye for decades.

Here are some facts about Bushra:

EARLY LIFE

Bushra, who is in her late 40s, comes from a landowning family in Punjab. Little is known about his youth. Her first marriage, which lasted about 30 years, was to Khawar Farid Maneka, a customs official from a politically influential family in Punjab. After their divorce in 2018, he was quoted by Pakistani media as saying: “I want to say clearly about my ex-wife, Bushra Bibi, that I have not seen a woman as pious as her in the world. “.

Bushra and Maneka have five children.

MYSTICAL, SECRET WEDDING

Both Bushra and her ex-husband Maneka are devotees of Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar, or Baba Farid, a revered Muslim mystic and Sufi saint whose shrine is located in Maneka’s hometown of Pakpattan in Punjab.

Pakistanis who admire Bushra’s devotion to the saint call her a spiritual leader while Khan’s opponents accuse her of practicing witchcraft, a claim Khan’s aides have repeatedly denied. In a rare interview, Bushra told local news network HUM in 2018 that “people would come to me to get closer to God and the Prophet.”

It is unclear when or how Khan met Bushra, but former assistant Aun Chaudhry said Khan was very impressed with her spirituality.

Khan, who acquired a playboy image in the 1990s as his cricketing career took off, has previously said he was keenly interested in Sufism.

Khan and Bushra tied the knot in 2018, seven months before his election as prime minister, in a secret ceremony. The marriage was Khan’s third after Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of business tycoon James Goldsmith, and television journalist Reham Nayyar Khan. Both of these marriages ended in divorce.

SPIRITUAL JOURNEY

A few months before Khan was elected prime minister, local media published photos of the couple bowing in front of Baba Farid’s shrine. In the HUM interview, Bushra said, “Every moment of Khan sahib’s life is now dedicated to God, the Prophet and the love of Baba Farid”.

Bushra, who is always seen in public wearing a veil and a burqa that only shows her eyes, has not accompanied her husband on any official trips abroad during his tenure, except for visits to Saudi Arabia , where they were filmed at the Muslim holy site. cities of Mecca and Medina.

AL-QADIR’S CONFIDENCE

Members of Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, say Bushra inspired Khan to establish Al-Qadir Trust, a non-governmental welfare organization that runs a university outside Islamabad dedicated to spirituality and Islamic teachings.

The trust is part of the corruption charges against the couple. While prime minister, Khan promoted trust at official events, and the couple are sole trustees, according to Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Khan’s party spokesman Farrukh Habib told Reuters the deal was politically motivated and the couple did not derive any financial benefit from the trust.

($1 = 283.4000 Pakistani rupees)

Written by Asif Shahzad

