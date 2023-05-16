Indonesia U-22 win gold at SEA Games 2023, Jokowi: Congratulations, young Garuda!





While – Indonesian national team just won a football gold medal SEA Games 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo proud of this achievement. In the 2023 SEA Games football final, the Indonesian U-22 national team beat Thailand 5-2 at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday (5/16/2023). Two goals from Indra Sjafri’s side were bought by Ramadan Sananta in the first half. In the second half, Indonesia was conceded by Thailand thanks to the action of Anan Yodsangwal. Thailand then tied the score in added time at 2-2, courtesy of Yotsakon Burapha’s goal. The game is played in extra innings. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In added time, Indonesia scored their third goal. Irfan Jauhari scored Indonesia’s third goal, and the fourth goal was scored by Fajar Fathur Rachman, and Beckham Putra also put his name on the scoreboard. The final goal helped secure a 5-2 victory until the long whistle. Thus, Indonesia managed to end their long fast for a gold medal at the SEA Games after their last victory in 1991 when held in Manila, Philippines. Indonesia’s success was greeted with joy by all Indonesians, including that country’s number one, Joko Widodo. Jokowi also witnessed Indonesia’s struggle from Medan in North Sumatra. [Gambas:Instagram] “The struggle of young Indonesian footballers at the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia tonight is so extraordinary. A dramatic match, which was marked by a shower of red and yellow cards, beautiful goals even in a few seconds of added time, presented in 120 minutes,” Jokowi said via uploads to his Instagram account. “Tonight, Garuda Muda’s team presented a 2023 SEA Games Football Gold Medal, defeating the strong team of Thailand 5-2 in the final. A long wait of 32 years that paid off: “From Medan, North Sumatra, I watched the struggle of the Indonesian U-22 national team with tension but satisfaction. Congratulations, Young Garuda!” Watch the video “Indonesia beat Myanmar 5-0 at SEA Games 2023“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(mrp/bay)

