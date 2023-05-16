Trump says there ‘must be a heavy price to pay’ for Comey, Democrats after Durham report released





EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said Monday that former FBI Director James Comey and Democrats must be held accountable for spending years investigating alleged collusion between Trump and Russia now that Special Counsel John Durham released a report that the Trump-Russia investigation should never have been launched.

“I, and much more importantly, the American public at the time, were victims of this long-running charade and betrayal started by the Democrats and started by Comey,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “There must be a heavy price to pay for bringing this to our country.”

Durham’s report found that the Justice Department and the FBI “did not adhere to their mission of strict loyalty to the law” when they launched the Trump-Russia investigation.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said the activities surrounding the FBI’s initial Trump-Russia investigation were “a total disgrace” and said “public anger over this report is at a level that I have never seen before”.

Former President Donald Trump said the Durham report was a “total disgrace” for the Justice Department. ((Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images))

“This report took a long time because John Durham is a very thorough investigator,” Trump said. “But the result is unequivocal and an absolute disaster in terms of justice.”

Trump added that “the national security implications of what they have done are very serious.”

“It turned out to be a giant and very dangerous hoax,” he said, adding that he would have “further comments in the near future.”

Durhams’ report was released Monday afternoon after his years-long investigation into the origins of the original FBI investigation, known as the “Crossfire Hurricane.” That investigation focused on whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, and its report spanned more than 300 pages.

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report on the Trump-Russia investigation on Monday. (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to comply with their duty of strict fidelity to the law with respect to certain events and activities described in this report,” the report reads.

Durham added that his investigation also found that “senior FBI officials exhibited a serious lack of analytical rigor in the information they received, particularly information received from people and politically affiliated entities”.

“This information in part started and sustained Hurricane Crossfire and contributed to the subsequent need for an investigation by Special Counsel Muellers,” the report said. “In particular, there has been extensive reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump’s political opponents.”

The leadership of James Comey, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, was questioned in Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“The Department failed to sufficiently review or question these documents and the motives of those who provided them, even when, at around the same time, the FBI Director and others became aware of important information and potentially contrary,” the report said.

Durham references former FBI leaders in his report, specifically former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Durham’s report “does not recommend any sweeping changes to the guidelines and policies that the Department and the FBI currently have in place to ensure proper conduct and accountability in the way counterintelligence activities are conducted.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital responding to Durham’s report, the FBI said:

“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham reviewed was why current FBI management had already implemented dozens of corrective measures, which have now been in place for some time. If those reforms had been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented,” the FBI said. “This report reinforces the importance of ensuring that the FBI continues to do its job with the thoroughness, objectivity, and professionalism that the American people rightly deserve and expect.”

