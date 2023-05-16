Peace activists slam plans to dump more weapons into Ukraine war – People’s World





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers, the incumbent Prime Minister’s country home, Buckinghamshire, May 15, 2023 LONDON – Anti-war campaigners today criticized plans by the British government to deploy even more weapons in the war in Ukraine, warning it would be disastrous for the people of Europe and the world. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to his country mansion at Checkers in Buckinghamshire and promised him hundreds of additional missiles, unmanned combat aircraft and drones with a range of over 200 kilometers (124 miles). Sunak said Britain would train Ukrainian citizens to be fully combat-ready aircraft pilots familiar with NATO tactics. Britain was the first to step up the flow of arms to include tanks by sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. President Zelensky toured Western European countries in search of more weapons, including warplanes. Lindsey German of the Stop the War coalition said the plans risked escalating the conflict from a proxy war between NATO and Russia into a hot war that put millions at risk. She told the Morning Star (the British socialist daily): It is clear that the British government is pushing desperately to send fighter jets to Ukraine as part of the jet coalition. Countries, including the United States, have so far refused to do so, acknowledging that the air war would turn the war between NATO and Russia from a proxy war into a hot war. This is disastrous for the peoples of Europe and the world. But right-wing governments, including that of Rishi Sunak, and the Polish government, are determined to make it happen. This is the purpose of Zelensky’s great European tour: it is to amplify these warmongering voices for whom the billions spent on arms for Ukraine are never enough. This is exactly the line advocated by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss earlier this year, and it will lead to far greater escalation. It is added to the cruise missiles and drones already committed. Sunak likes it because he thinks it distracts from his domestic unpopularity. Socialists and anti-war activists must oppose the shipment of these weapons both because they increase the danger of all-out war and because the money spent on the weapons would be much better spent helping people here and in Ukraine. At 2 million each (over $2.5 million), how many cruise missiles would it take to house the homeless or give nurses a living wage? peoples world, we believe news and information should be free and accessible to everyone, but we need your help. Our journalism is free from corporate influence and paywalls because we are totally supported by readers. Only you, our readers and supporters, make this possible. If you like to readpeoples worldand the stories we bring to you, please We hope you enjoyed this article. AT, we believe news and information should be free and accessible to everyone, but we need your help. Our journalism is free from corporate influence and paywalls because we are totally supported by readers. Only you, our readers and supporters, make this possible. If you like to readand the stories we bring to you, please support our work by donating or becoming a monthly supporter today . THANKS! DONOR



