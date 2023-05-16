Turkeys opposition struggle to catch up as second round nears





After heading into the elections with high hopes, Turkey’s political opposition is struggling to fight desperation and chart a course to give its candidate a fighting chance against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in of a second round later this month. While Erdogan, a candidate for a third five-year presidential term, failed to secure a simple majority in Sunday’s election, he still led the opposition by a margin of about five percentage points. That, and a number of other indications, point to a presidential runoff victory on May 28. On the one hand, Mr Erdogan appears to be the main beneficiary of votes from supporters of a third ultra-nationalist candidate, Sinan Ogan, who was eliminated despite a surprisingly strong showing over the weekend. The first-round results, overall, highlighted growing nationalist sentiment in the electorate that will likely boost the president. It all adds up to an uphill battle for challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads a six-party coalition that came together with the aim of toppling Mr Erdogan, restoring Turkish democracy, restoring the economy and smoothing relations exhausted with the West.

Obviously it’s difficult, said Can Selcuki, the director of Turkey Report, which publishes polls and political analysis.

Mr Selcuki, who had predicted a better performance from the opposition, said the coalition now appeared to have at least two options: find a way to increase the turnout of favorable voters and adopt a more nationalist tone that could attract votes crusaders. So far, opposition leaders have said very little publicly about how they might alter their campaign ahead of the second round. I am here, I am here, Mr. Kilicdaroglu, the opposition candidate, said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday which showed him punching in an unusual way on a desk. I swear that I will fight until the end.

In another article tuesdayhe attempted to rally young voters, warning that a victory by his opponent would lead to bottomless darkness. Still, the math doesn’t seem to be in his favor. Mr. Erdogan obtained 49.5% of the vote, against 44.9% for Mr. Kilicdaroglu, according to the Turkish electoral authority. The third candidate, Mr. Ogan, obtained 5.2%, and his right-wing supporters seem more likely to opt for Mr. Erdogan in the second round. Heading into the first round, most polls pointed to a slight lead for Mr Kilicdaroglu, but since the results were released analysts have tried to explain why the opposition performed worse than expected. The six parties that have backed Mr. Kilicdaroglu represent a disparate array of backgrounds and ideologies, including nationalists, staunch secularists and even Islamists who had defected from Mr. Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party.

While their main unifying goal was to overthrow Mr. Erdogan, they tried to sell voters a different vision of Turkey’s future. This included restoring the independence of state institutions such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the central bank; a return to orthodox financial policies aimed at reining in painfully high inflation and attracting foreign investors; and the strengthening of civil liberties, including freedom of expression and association, which Mr. Erdogan has limited.

Mr. Erdogan mounted a campaign that tied him in the minds of voters to increasing Turkey’s military might and independence. In interviews, many pro-Erdogan voters expressed admiration for Turkey’s defense industry, especially its drones, which have played a key role in a number of conflicts, including in Ukraine and Ethiopia. He also demonized the opposition, associating it with terrorism. This line of attack has capitalized on the support Mr Kilicdaroglu has received from the pro-Kurdish Turkish party, the country’s third largest. The government accused these party officials and members of cooperating with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which it called a terrorist organization. At campaign rallies, Mr. Erdogan even showed a video that had been manipulated to look like a P.KK leader was clapping along to one of Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s campaign songs. Turkey has fought a long and deadly battle against Kurdish militants, and the government often accuses Kurdish politicians of cooperating with them. Many Kurdish politicians have been imprisoned, prosecuted or removed from office because of such allegations.

The overall results of Sunday’s vote, including for the Turkish parliament, amounted to a strong performance by right-wing nationalists. The Nationalist Movement Party, Mr. Erdogan’s strongest ally in parliament, increased its share, and Mr. Ogan did much better than the polls had predicted. These candidates emphasize Turkish identity and national security, demonize the Kurds and demand that the more than three million Syrian refugees in Turkey be sent home. All seem to have benefited from Mr. Erdogan’s warnings about terrorism.

At the same time, some of the smaller parties Mr. Kilicdaroglu brought into his coalition failed to mobilize significant numbers of voters. In his message to young Turkish voters On Tuesday, Mr Kilicdaroglu reflected on the state of the country’s economy, focusing on how inflation, which topped 80% last year, has eroded the value of people’s incomes.

You don’t have money for anything. You have to do the math for a cup of coffee, he writes. Yet youth means being carefree. They didn’t allow you to have that even for a day. He also returned to the central theme of the opposition, the effort to depose Mr. Erdogan and reverse his leaning towards authoritarian rule. Those who want change in this country are more than those who don’t, he wrote. But it is clear: we are the party that has to fight harder to get rid of such a tyrannical government.

