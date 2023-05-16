Imran Khan and his wife attend Lahore High Court hearing: What you need to know about the allegations against the former Pakistani PM





Amid ongoing legal battles, Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, appeared in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on May 15. The court has set his bail hearing for Tuesday in the terrorism cases filed against him after his arrest at the Al-Qadir Trust. corruption case, which sparked violent protests from his supporters.

Khan was accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi, who was released on bail until May 23 by the High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi, who was released on bail until May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The court set Khan’s bail plea for Tuesday in the terrorism cases filed against him after the May 9 violence. The LHC Registrar’s Office raised an objection regarding the absence of certified copies of orders from the Supreme Court and High Court of Islamabad in Khan’s plea.

Judge Safdar Saleem Shahid scheduled Khan’s hearing for May 16, following assurances from his lawyer to provide court orders. Bushra Bibi, who appeared before the LHC for the first time, requested bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan and Bushra Bibi reached the LHC under tight security in a bomb- and bullet-proof vehicle covered in white sheets so that Bushra Bibi could maintain her “pardah”. None of his party members accompanied the couple.

However, Khan’s legal woes go beyond the Al-Qadir Trust case, as he faces more than 100 cases, with Bushra Bibi also named in two cases related to Toshakhana (gifts) and Al-Qadir Trust. .

In a tweet on Monday, Khan expressed his belief that the government and military establishment were planning to arrest his wife to humiliate her. He further claimed that the establishment intends to keep him in prison for ten years for sedition, while reports suggest the possibility that he could be sentenced under the Army Act for inciting attacks on military installations.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured bail in six cases registered against him for burning down the Lahore corps commander’s house and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest last week.

He returned to his home in Lahore on Saturday after sheltering for hours in the premises of the High Court in Islamabad, fearing he could be rearrested despite having been released on bail on Friday.

The IHC had granted 70-year-old Khan bail, prohibiting authorities from arresting him in any registered cases beyond May 9 and instructed him to apply to the Lahore High Court for get additional help on May 15.

In the Al Qadir Trust case, in which the National Accountability Bureau arrested the former cricketer-turned-politician on May 9, the IHC granted him two weeks’ bail before his arrest. The Supreme Court had declared the arrest of Khans at the premises of the IHC illegal and referred the case to the IHC.

On May 10, Punjab police accused Khan and hundreds of his party members of attacking and burning down the corps commander’s house in Lahore, in addition to registering five other FIRs against him for inciting his followers to attack and damage government buildings and military installations.

Khan’s arrest sparked outrage among his supporters, leading to widespread protests, clashes with police and damage to state buildings and military installations. Punjab police reported at least ten deaths, while Khan’s party claimed 40 of its workers were killed by gunfire from security personnel.

Khan and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been charged with murder, terrorism and 20 other heinous offenses for attacking the senior military commander’s house known as ‘Jinnah House’ in Lahore Cantonment last Tuesday .

Protests organized by the Pakistan Democratic Alliance, a coalition of 13 political parties including the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, demanded the resignation of the Chief Justice following Imran Khan’s release order.

As legal battles and political tensions persist, the nation is closely watching developments surrounding Imran Khan’s bail hearing and the aftermath of recent protests.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/imran-khan-wife-attend-lahore-high-court-hearing-what-you-need-to-know-about-allegations-against-pakistans-former-pm-11684224418845.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos