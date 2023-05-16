Jokowi calls nearly half of regency roads in Jambi damaged





President Joko Widodo or Jokowi accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono tested the damaged road in Jambi province on Tuesday (16/5/2023). According to data from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing or PUPR, damaged roads in Jambi are dominated by regency owned roads. Jokowi said that Jambi province consisted of 9 regencies and 2 towns. Damaged district roads reached 4,600 km, almost half of the total of 10,000 km. Meanwhile, damaged provincial roads reached 250 km, or about 25% of the total 1,030 km. The damaged national roads reached 130 km or 10% of the total of 1,300 km. “This is based on data from the Ministry of PUPR. The data I have is also from the community and has been confirmed by the Governor and the Regent,” Jokowi said in a written statement, Tuesday (5/16). Central government pays for reparations One of the roads reviewed by Jokowi is the Jambi City Boundary Road – Simpang Desa Sungai Gelam section which is the access to Pineapple Agrotourism area in Tangkit Baru Village, Sungai Gelam in Muaro Jambi Regency. Jokowi said the Jambi City Boundary Road – Simpang Sungai Gelam Village is a logistics road to support pineapple cultivation. According to Jokowi, the segment is in the category of badly damaged that needs to be addressed immediately. He said the section is a regency or a regional road. However, the central government will pay for road repairs which are expected to start in July or August 2023. “Logistics roads are very important, production roads are very important, so it’s a priority, especially if it’s badly damaged, it needs to be repaired immediately,” Jokowi said. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the repair of the regional road is in line with Presidential Instruction Number 3 of 2023 on accelerating the increase in regional road connectivity which was issued in March 2023. The regulation aims to deal with damaged non-national roads. and increasing the stability of regional roads throughout Indonesia through state budget support. The Jambi town – Simpang Sungai Gelam village border road section, 5.6 km long, is one of the segments proposed to be addressed under the regional road instruction in the during the 2023 financial year. Besides these sections, repairs are also proposed for two roads in East Tanjung Jabung Regency. The routes are Jalan Parit Selamat-Kuala Mendahara for 9.7 km and Jalan Tugu PMD-Jalan Poros Kuala Jambi to Jalan Jerambah Beton Kampung Laut for 8 km. The management of the two sections is to support plantation products such as oil palm, liberal coffee and coconut. According to the Land Transport Statistics Report 2021 by the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS), the total length of roads across Indonesia will reach 546,116 kilometers (km) in 2021. Roads in good condition reach 232,644 km or 42.6% of the total road length in Indonesia. Then, 139,174 km of roads were in moderate condition (25.49%), 87,454 km of roads were damaged (16.01%) and 86,844 km of roads were heavily damaged (15.9%). Cumulatively, the length of all damaged roads in Indonesia in 2021 will reach 174,298 km (31.91%).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/tiakomalasari/berita/64637580d5d01/jokowi-sebut-hampir-separuh-jalan-kabupaten-di-jambi-rusak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos