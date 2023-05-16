US-India partnership is one of the most important, US Gov. Vedant Patel says ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the United States, US State Department Deputy Chief Spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday that America’s partnership with India was one of his most important relationships. At a press conference, Patel said the United States was working with India on several vital priorities and that this state visit by Prime Minister Modi was an opportunity to strengthen ties, PTI reported. He said the State Department and Secretary Antony Blinken were heavily involved in Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming state visit. Patel said: “Our partnership with India is one of our most important and of course deepening our commercial relationship is a key priority and has been one with regard to our partnership with India. Of course, another key part of that is our deep cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties, because we’re both democracies.” Speaking about India’s role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, Patel said, “The state visit is an opportunity to deepen some of those partnerships, whether it’s ensuring an Indo- Free and Open Pacific or ensuring that it is a region that is more connected, more prosperous, more secure and more resilient. Obviously, between India and the United States, there is an opportunity to deepen trade issues, to deepen security partnerships. “There is an opportunity to address some common global challenges such as global health and tackling the climate crisis. So again, I’m not going to push the state visit forward, but we’re very much looking forward to hosting the Indian government,” Patel said. Patel at the conference said: “We are of course in constant communication with our partners in the White House on things like state visits and visits by foreign dignitaries and things like that. But I’m not going to going into the specific deliberations beyond that And as I said, our partnership with India is one of the most important and that’s why we look forward to welcoming them on a visit from Status next month.” Earlier, the White House announced in a statement that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit next month. The statement released by the White House reads: “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an official State visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, June 22, 2023.” This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the United States after Joe Biden becomes president. The Prime Minister traveled to Washington in September 2021 to attend the first Quad Leaders Summit in person. Modi had a bilateral meeting with Biden during that visit, PTI reported.

