Ron DeSantis will fight Donald Trump on abortion





As former President Donald Trump blinks on the abortion debate, his likely chief rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is taking the opportunity to battle him on a key 2024 election issue that is looming. as controversial as it gets in the Republican primary. to be in the general.

DeSantis, who is expected to publicly announce his presidential plans in the coming weeks, took a direct jab at Trump on Tuesday after the current GOP presidential frontrunner suggested Florida’s new six-week abortion ban was “too severe”.

Asked about the remark, DeSantis said the legislation he signed is something “probably 99% of pro-lifers support.”

The governor noted that Trump dodged whether he would support that bill.

“As a resident of Florida, you know, he didn’t answer the question, ‘Would you have signed Florida’s heartbeat bill, which had all the exceptions that people are talking about? ‘”, did he declare.

“The Legislature put it in place, I signed the bill, I was proud to do it,” DeSantis said, adding, “He won’t answer whether he will sign it or not.”

The governor’s remarks at a bill-signing event marked a rare rebuttal from Trump, who has spent months bludgeoning his potential chief rival with attacks that have gone mostly unanswered.

Trump was a key catalyst in last year’s fatal blow to federal abortion rights, appointing three of the conservative Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. The seismic move fulfilled Trump’s 2016 campaign promise to put abortion regulation back in the hands of the states.

It was the biggest victory ever for conservatives whose opposition to abortion protections has been a rallying cry for decades. But it drew a fierce reaction.

Many voters, enraged by the sudden loss of what had been a constitutional right for nearly five decades, flocked to the polls midterm in November, and pro-abortion rights Democrats far exceeded expectations. who had strongly favored the Republicans. Polls have shown the High Court’s decision has galvanized turnout among young voters, women and people voting for the first time in a general election.

Now, as he seeks another term in the White House, Trump has shown relatively little interest in flaunting his record on abortion. Pressed to detail what his abortion program would look like if he won in 2024, the pugilist ex-president opted for a softer and less committed tone than some of his competitors.

Trump himself underscored this contrast when asked in a recent interview about the six-week abortion ban DeSantis just signed in Florida.

“A lot of people in the pro-life movement think that was too harsh,” Trump said in an interview published Monday with The Messenger. He wondered if he felt the same or would sign a similar ban.

“I’m looking at all alternatives. I’m looking at many alternatives,” Trump said.

He was also hard to pin down at a recent CNN town hall, declining to say whether he would sign a federal abortion ban or what other policies he might favor instead.

“What I’m going to do is negotiate so people are happy,” Trump said, while defending his efforts that led to Roe’s reversal.

Trump may be addressing a general election audience: National polls tend to show that most voters support abortion rights, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling. Polls also show that voters view the issue as extremely important to them.

President Joe Biden has taken notice: His re-election announcement video slammed what he described as Republican “MAGA extremists” who are determined to “dictate the decisions women can make in health care. “.

But DeSantis’ drive to hit Trump on the abortion right could also be strategic. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that a strong majority of likely Republican primary voters, 68% to 27%, favored banning most abortions after six weeks.

Those numbers could embolden the governor, who otherwise appeared to be doing everything possible to avoid alienating the swath of Republican voters still highly sensitive to Trump’s criticism.

Other candidates, both those who have declared their campaign and those who are considering taking the plunge, seem to be doing their own calculations.

Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence has reaffirmed his staunchly anti-abortion views as he appears to be heading towards his own White House bid. He also spoke out against a widely used abortion pill, mifepristone, saying he wanted the drug taken off the market.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who launched a Republican presidential exploratory committee last month, said he supports a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Former United Nations Ambassador. Nikki Haley, for her part, has distinguished herself by tackling the abortion debate head-on, affirming in a speech that the next president must find a “national consensus”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/16/ron-desantis-to-fight-donald-trump-on-abortion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

