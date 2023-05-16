Ideas | China’s new AI rules protect CCP people and power

In April, in an effort to regulate rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies, China’s internet watchdog introduced disorganized rules on generative AI. They cover a wide range of issues, from how data is trained to how users interact with generative AI such as chatbots.

Under the new regulations, companies are ultimately responsible for the legality of the data they use to train AI models. Additionally, generative AI providers must not share personal data without permission and must ensure the truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, and diversity of their pre-training data.

These stringent Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) requirements for AI service providers could benefit Chinese users, granting them greater protection from private companies than many of their global peers. Article 11 of the regulation, for example, prohibits providers from profiling based on information obtained from users. Any Instagram user who received targeted ads after their smartphone tracked their activity would benefit from this extra level of privacy.

Another example is Article 10 which requires providers to employ appropriate measures to prevent users from placing excessive reliance on generated content, which could help prevent reliance on new technologies and increase user safety at long term. As companion chatbots such as Replika become more popular, companies should be responsible for software management to ensure safe use. While some view social chatbots as a cure for loneliness, depression, and social anxiety, they also present real risks users who become addicted to it.

The regulation also builds on previous CACs deepfake rules which went into effect in January, making it illegal to misuse deep synthesis technology. The new guidelines say providers must establish mechanisms to handle complaints from users if they discover that generated content infringes on someone’s reputational rights or privacy. This is particularly important at a time when the non-consensual sharing of deepfake intimate images is on the rise around the world and governments are looking for ways to respond. In the United States, new propose the legislation seeks to criminalize deepfake images released without the consent of all parties.

Regulations on deepfake content are already reflected in Chinese law enforcement. Earlier this week, a man from Gansu province has been arrested for using ChatGPT to generate false information about a fatal train crash, the first confirmed case of a suspect being detained for misusing a chatbot anywhere in the world.

Despite the potential protections they provide to the public, strict data regulations and transparency requirements also help enshrine the political priorities of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), bolstering the state’s ability to censor and to control.

Article 4 of the regulations, for example, states that AI-generated content must reflect core socialist values ​​that could serve as a catch-all term for anything authorities decide to oppose and cannot contain: subversion of state power, undermining national unity, false information or content likely to disturb the economic or social order. Through this clause, regulators could find ways to restrict the ability of generative AIs to incite political protests, like last year’s white paper movement, and ensure its content toes the Party line. .

Censored chatbots like Baidus Ernie could go further than Chinese search engines in policing public narratives to align with the CCP’s agenda. To be viable products, chatbots need to do their job: provide text-based responses to inquiries, which means avoiding difficult questions may not be an option. If users asked chatbots questions like What were China’s white paper protests? or Has China’s dynamic zero-Covid policy been a success? a chatbot is not likely to respond repeatedly no results found. Instead, it’s more likely to spread misinformation and propaganda in the service to reflect the official narrative.

Assuming chatbots operate on information similar to Chinese search engines, they won’t always have access to real answers: Run Xinjiang through Baidu, the Chinese version of Google, arouses only geographic information about the northwest region, and no mention of the oppression against Uyghurs taking place there.

Under the new regulations, authorities ultimately decide whether and how new AI services are deployed. While details on the application remained vague, generative AI vendors are required to submit their products to the CAC before they can be released to the public.

China’s new rules on artificial intelligence offer data protections that other countries should adopt and strengthen. But their authors and executors ultimately answer to China’s rulers, not its people.