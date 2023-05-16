Donald Trump trading cards dip to record low value





The value of former US President Donald Trump’s digital trading cards has dropped to an all-time high.

According to tracking data from OpenSea, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, just before 3 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, the floor price for digital trading cards briefly dipped to 0.00057 Ethereum (ETH), a crypto- base currency, which as of 4:15 a.m. ET Tuesday would make it worth about $1.04.

Before falling near zero, Trump NFTs were trading around 0.12 ETH ($218.37). Later on Saturday, they moved back to 0.12 ETH, and as of 4:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, their price is hovering around the 0.1147 ETH ($208.64) mark.

When the former president first announced the release of the first batch of digital collectibles, the 2024 presidential candidate was ridiculed for touting the cards as a “major announcement”.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he golfs at Trump Turnberry Golf Courses on the west coast of Scotland May 2, 2023. Trump’s digital trading cards hit an all-time high on Saturday . ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

He has since been ridiculed for the art used on the cards, which show his likeness in a variety of different scenes and poses. These include as a king on a playing card, serving burgers and hot dogs at a barbecue, and playing an electric guitar while riding a motorcycle.

NFTs had faced a gradual downward trend in value, with a 90-day high on February 16 at 0.694 ETH ($1,262.91). Digital trading cards already saw a decline in March, days before Trump’s highly anticipated indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan, after which the price normalized again.

Trump released the second round of NFTs on April 18, writing on his Truth social media platform that the decision to do so was “due to the great success” of the first round, which was released in December 2022.

This saw the price drop as the market was flooded with newly minted commodities, normalizing again to around 0.13 ETH ($236.57) on April 19. Trump’s trading card website says the latest set had sold out after offering the new batch for $99 apiece.

It is unclear why the latest sudden drop occurred. However, data from the past 7 days indicates that more bids for NFT are made at a lower value than bids at a higher value.

The Trump Digital Trading Cards website emphasizes that they “are intended as collectibles for individual enjoyment only, and not as investment vehicles.”

NFTs represent a unique piece of code, which means that the holder knows that it cannot be reproduced and therefore stolen. To create some tangibility, NFTs are represented with unique pieces of art that aim to entice buyers who want to own that unique piece of art.

Although he poked fun at the company, Trump spoke on the conservative One America News Network in December to defend the decision. He said collecting digital trading cards is about “art” and not money.

“You know, it’s kind of comic book art when you think about it, but they showed me the art and I said, ‘Damn, I’ve always wanted to be 30 inches tall. ‘” the former president said at the time.

“I look at this stuff and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s kinda cute, that might sell, that might sell.’ They thought it would sell out in six months, it sold out in six hours.”

Newsweek approached Trump’s campaign via email for comment on Tuesday.

