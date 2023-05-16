With a Trump Softball interview, The Messenger launches into legitimizing extremism – Mother Jones





Democracy dies in darkness, says the slogan of The Washington Post. It can also perish when authoritarianism is normalized to a thousand notches. A new website called Messenger shows how such normalization is becoming increasingly normal.

Days after CNN handed Donald Trump a town hall platform that cast him as a conventional political candidate and allowed him to spread his democracy-undermining lies about the 2020 election (and many more), The Messenger was launched this week as a site that boasts that it will only offer “unbiased and objective information”. In a brief salute, editor Dan Wakeford, former editor of People and editorial director of Entertainment Weekly, said: “People are exhausted by the extreme politics and platforms that inflame divisions in our country in directing the stories to a biased audience. Our talented journalists are committed to demystifying the onslaught of disinformation and providing unbiased and objective information. It looks good. But his Big Piecean opening day interview with Donald Trump signals that the Messenger may be just another medium that enables extreme politics and the exacerbation of divisions.

The article based on an ‘exclusive’ interview and written by Marc Caputo discusses Trump who tried to overturn a national election, who incited violence, who called for suspending provisions of the Constitution so he could be installed in the presidency, who has had supper with anti-Semites and a white supremacist, who was recently convicted of sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll, and who faces multiple investigations for a variety of alleged wrongdoings as a typical pol. It doesn’t focus on his dangerous authoritarian impulses, but on the horse race of 2024 and Trump’s not-so-deep musings on it. To call this interview a softball fest would be an insult to anyone who has ever hit, thrown or caught the 12-inch circumference sphere. (Caputo, who previously worked at Politico and NBC News, has a solid reputation as a sharp political reporter specializing in coverage of the Sunshine State.)

The story begins with Trump singing along to the notes he pulled on CNN, and it offers this supposed scoop: After the CNN town hall, Trump decided to make more media appearances beyond his talks. love with right-wing media. So what? If Trump makes more of these moves, we’ll see them all. What news value is there in Trump’s desire to buy airtime on other major news outlets?

Then the Messenger lets Trumpbig surprise! to strike again at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a suspected opponent of the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. “He has no personality,” Trump says of DeSantis. “And I don’t think he has much political talent. When it comes to abortion, Caputo failed to convince a Trump squirrel to say anything definitive about the restrictions he would support.

What’s missing from the interview could fill an entire article. For example, there is nothing in the recent jury decision in the Carroll case that supported her claim that Trump sexually assaulted her. A major political candidate and former president who is currently the top Republican nominee for 2024 has just been declared a sexual predator by a jury in his hometown and nada of the Messenger.

Here is a typical question from Caputo: “Was it [the CNN town hall] a win for you? Now, how do you think Trump responded to that. (For those of you with no imagination: “Everyone, the radical left, the fascists, the Marxists, the communists and the normal people said this was a complete and total victory for Trump. And when Trump (once again) claimed that the 2020 election was rigged against him, Caputo let him bawl about this false and dangerous claim.Caputo pointed out that Trump’s campaign had conducted two studies that found no no signs of significant fraud. But Trump skimmed over that, and Caputo made it clear that he didn’t want to engage in a forceful exchange over Trump’s lies. “I have to find a way to discuss the 2020 election without having seem to be debating it [with you]“, he told Trump.

Moments later, Caputo strayed from that topic, remarking, “What if we put aside the debate or discussion of voter fraud?” He did so without addressing Trump’s multiple efforts to overturn the election results. There was nothing in Trump’s plan to force the Justice Department to falsely declare the 2020 election fraudulent or in Trump’s attempt to pressure state election officials to invalidate the results. Nothing about Trump’s fake election plot or phone call to Georgia (“finding 11,780 votes”). And nothing about Trump’s incitement to violence on Jan. 6, what Trump did or didn’t do while his brownshirts ransacked the Capitol, or Trump’s vow to pardon the Jan. 6 rioters, a decision which essentially approves of the assault.

Instead, Caputo moved forward with this question: “Are you the establishment now?” Is Donald Trump the GOP establishment? To which Trump gave a response that told us nothing new about the guy: “No, I’m the common sense person.” Caputo asked if Melania Trump was going to participate in Trump’s latest campaign. Important stuff, right? And what would you like Trump to say? Maybe something like this: “She’s very, very enthusiastic about it. That is what he said.

Caputo only had 30 minutes for this interview. That’s barely enough time to press Trump on all the controversies and scandals surrounding him. But rather than question Trump about his apparent theft of White House documents, his mishandling of the Covid pandemic, his support for the Jan. 6 marauders, his refusal to condemn Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, his praising Michael Flynn, a QAnonish superspreader of conspiracy theories, or one of Trump’s other affronts to the rule of law and evidence-based politics, Caputo asked Trump about artificial intelligence and the Trump’s Failure to Release All Remaining John F. Kennedy Assassination Files. Yet all he got out of Trump on those fronts were just no-burger replies: “a very dangerous topic” and “I’ll post everything else.” [if returned to the White House].”

Jimmy Finkelstein, the media entrepreneur and longtime Trump friend who founded the Messenger, told people he wanted his new outlet to play him ‘in the middle’, according to multiple sources familiar with the site startup. . He lamented that the current media is too partisan. (Finkelstein himself participated in a right-wing plot to spread disinformation about Joe Biden and Ukraine.) But when this middle-of-the-road approach is applied to a political extremist, the result is not objective journalism but the amplification and legitimization of extremism which can threaten honest political discourse and even democracy itself. With his initial offer, Finkelstein sends the message that the Messenger is not up to his self-proclaimed task of healing the nation’s political discourse. It may even be part of the problem.

