Will prove arsonists were planted to provoke peaceful May 9 protesters: Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan addresses supporters. Screen capture from video Twitter/@ImranKhanPTIKhan says he had strongly advised protesters to remain peaceful. Insists he had laid out a ‘plan’ to incite violence during peaceful protests. The PTI has yet to officially condemn the violence during the May 9 protests.

Amid high tensions between the government and the opposition over the deadly unrest following the arrest of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, the former prime minister said he would prove that arsonists had been planted to provoke peaceful May 9 protesters.

With all players in the political arena together against the PTI, the party’s continued insistence on the position that it did not participate in the incidents of violence which included the attack on state property and facilities. vital sites, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s Headquarters and House.

Despite being repeatedly called upon by the government, the PTI has yet to officially condemn the violence.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Imran Khan shared a video of his former televised speech to supporters, insisting he revealed “the plan” to incite violence in peaceful protests on 22 March after the attack on the Islamabad court complex.

“I recorded this on March 22 after my assassination attempt in Islamabad court complex on the 18th,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

He said he had strongly advised PTI workers to protest while remaining completely peaceful, no matter how much someone provoked them.

“Whenever there is an independent investigation, I will prove that those who had guns and those who committed arson were planted among the protesters as they were going to be in the plan I discovered here in this video message,” Khan said.

The video

In the video dated March 22, 2023, Khan urged his followers to remain calm and peaceful despite all efforts to provoke them to violence.

“Now they have come up with another plan. I am informing you all. I am bringing it to the attention of the judiciary. [that] IG Punjab and IG Islamabad, supported by managers, have decided on an operation outside Zaman Park today or tomorrow,” the video began, saying Khan.

He said the plan was to incorporate violent groups into peaceful mobs outside Zaman Park, which will “take down 4-5 policemen”, turning it into a Model Town-style massacre.

“They will then go on and attack my house, and kill me the same way Murtaza Bhutto was killed,” he added.

He reiterated his advice to PTI workers not to take part in the dispute.

He then ordered his followers to let the police come to him if they sought to meet as there was no chance he would be arrested as he had by then been released on bail in any case. He said he was ready to go to jail but he didn’t want his people to be killed.

Imran Khan says agency men involved in bombings

After senior army brass pledged to try the protesters and their accomplices under the Army Act and other laws, Khan accused the agency men of arson and shooting in some areas during the violent demonstrations of May 9, which were triggered after his arrest in Al-Qadir. Trust case.

In a tweet from his official handle on Monday, the former prime minister said his party had plenty of evidence to prove that agency men carried out arson and shootings during the protests to blame it on the PTI.

Without referring to the Army statement, the PTI chief wrote: We have a great deal of evidence to present to any independent inquiry that the arson and, in some locations, the shootings were committed by agency men who wanted to wreak havoc and blame it on the PTI. repression would be justified.

He said disbelievers had infiltrated PTI protesters and incited its workers, video evidence which he said was available from the party.

I want an independent investigation [into the vandalism].., he said adding that it was all done as part of the “London plan” to ban his party and put all leaders behind bars.

