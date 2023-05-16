Stop, search, stop, repeat: the new powers of the police

The draconian actions of the police during the coronation are just a taste of new laws criminalizing the demonstration, claims Terina Hine

This government has relentlessly attacked the right to protest. First we had the Policing, Crime and Punishment Act 2022, and now the Tories have rushed through the even more oppressive Public Order Act 2023. The vague nature of this legislation gives police carte blanche to put down protests as and when they see fit. .

The new Public Order Act, which received royal assent just four days before the coronation, was used to arrest six anti-monarchy protesters hours before the start of the ceremony and to prevent others from carrying out their right to protest. It provided a rare opportunity for the world to see first-hand how far the conservative attack on our civil liberties has progressed.

On the day of the coronation, the police felt free to arrest whomever they wanted: no reason or proof required. SixRepublicthe leaders were stoned for the day. Nine people with nothing more dangerous than placards spelling out not my king were surrounded by twenty officers, and dragged off to be searched exactly as the motorcade passed their place in the road, released only when the television cameras moved . Even a royalist was included in the wave of arrests, her crime of standing in the crowd next to people wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts.

Perhaps most shocking of all for a force with a history of rape and sexual abuse, the Met arrested three volunteers – handcuffed and held for fourteen hours – for the offense of handing out rape alarms to women in Soho . The volunteers worked for Westminster Council, supposedly in partnership with the very force that arrested them.

Although the Met has since expressed regret for the coronation arrests, the force continues to knit together in an attempt to justify its actions. Sir Mark Rowley, the leader of the Met defended the officers who made the arrest while admitting there was no evidence the activists intended to cause any disruption. He claimed that the police did not prevent the protest but excused the necessary arrests to prevent criminal disturbances from destroying such a unique occasion, adding that protest is an important right, but it is limited. Well, it’s certainly under his leadership.

After threatening protesters, arresting protesters, removing protesters from the line of sight of cameras, the police then claimed that we had no intention of stopping the protest. Somehow it’s hard to believe.

overzealous

The consensus, even in the most conservative media, is that the coronation police were overzealous, indeed it seems the heavy-handed approach may have failed, withRepublicand the anti-monarchist protests are gaining much more importance than they otherwise would have.

But the growthRepublicsendorsement and sympathy for the royal super-fan should not distract from the chilling nature of policing days or the fact that the authoritative powers of law and order are the law and will be with us for more than a day.

The Policing, Crime, Punishment and Courts Act, created by Priti Patel, set a new low legal threshold for criminalizing protest. New offenses designed to deter people from protesting or dragging them to court have been introduced. Severe disruption has been defined to encompass almost any situation – a single person or organization being more than a minor degree of interference in their day-to-day activities. Half of those arrested during the coronation were detained thanks to this act.

The latest legislation goes even further, resurrecting elements of the 2022 Act that were rejected by the Lords because they were too draconian. Stop and search has been expanded to include stop and search without suspicion at demonstrations; the offending items include everyday objects such as a bicycle lock, glue, or straps tying signs. If you lock anything or anyone in protest, you can be sentenced to a year in prison. Carrying gear that can be used to lock you out may be penalized.

Anyone can be searched if the police think a protest is about to take place or if they think someone is carrying a contraband. For years, stop and search powers have been abused by police to target black people and have been completely discredited as a means of preventing crime. Either way, those powers have now been extended and anyone who resists could be jailed for 51 weeks.

Surveillance and political repression

The new legislation also introduces an ordinance prohibiting demonstrations,Serious Disturbance Prevention Order,which allows courts to bar people from attending protests, using the internet in a certain way, and allows the use of electronic surveillance to ensure compliance.

The POA expects police to prevent disturbances before they begin. As protest always involves an element of disruption, this means stopping protest whenever the police or the politicians they serve see fit. Doing so in advance rather than in reaction to an event will require surveillance and intelligence. The POA will encourage spy cops on steroids.

But although the police are far from blameless, they are inspired by their political masters. The Home Office – not the Met – was responsible for sending warning letters to protest groups about the need for the once-in-a-lifetime event to be uneventful, later backed by the Mets tweeting about the extremely low threshold for protest.

The government was quick to distance itself from the authoritarian coronation police, but the authoritarian laws were of its making. Rishi Sunak insisted with a laugh that the police were operationally independent. As for Labour, rather than calling for the repeal of the law it voted against, Starmer suggested it just needed more time to fall asleep and the police might need training .

If Labor won a majority in the next election, overturning the law would be simple, if they formed a minority government they could count on the SNP, Lib Dems and Greens to lend their support. But rather than commit to supporting democratic rights, Labor insists it would be too difficult to undo the legislation. The Starmers’ training as Director of Public Prosecutions shines through.

The vague nature of the legislation is designed to cover their tracks, written to maximize police discretion, accompanied by ministerial statements that encourage police to crack down on activists while leaving plenty of room for politicians to blame the boys in blue when things go wrong.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said the Public Order Act is deeply troubling legislation incompatible with freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association and should be struck down as soon as possible. as possible. Otherwise, what happened at the coronation will likely just be a taste of things to come.