Elections in Turkey have implications for the US and NATOExBulletin

Elections in Turkey have implications for the US and NATO
Ali Unal/AP
Turkish voters will return to the polls on May 28 for a runoff after longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu failed to win more than 50% of the vote on Sunday.
The presidential race comes at a pivotal time for the country, which is grappling with issues ranging from high inflation to the aftermath of February’s deadly earthquakes that left more than 50,000 people dead and millions homeless. Many in Turkey have criticized the government’s slow response and see the election as a referendum on the matter.
There are also implications on the world stage: Turkey, which straddles Europe and the Middle East, is a key member of NATO.
He has maintained relations with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine and has played a major role in promoting peace talks and brokering a Ukrainian grain export deal aimed at easing global food shortages. Turkey recently paved the way for Finland to join NATO, but is preventing Sweden from joining the alliance (for fear that Stockholm is harboring groups, including Kurdish militants, which it considers to be organizations terrorists).
Kilicdaroglu, a former bureaucrat who leads Turkey’s main secular opposition party, has spoken of restoring Turkey’s relations with the United States and Europe (while maintaining relations with Moscow).
Erdogan has taken steps to consolidate presidential power during his 20 years in charge, raising concerns about democracy and human rights.
Turkey has fulfilled its NATO commitments despite Erdogan’s rhetoric while creating difficulties for him, notes Alper Cokun, a retired Turkish diplomat who is now a senior fellow in the Europe program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
He says the election result could mean big changes for NATO and the region as a whole.
“There is a lot at stake not only for Turkey but also for the afterlife,” says Cokun.
What a victory for Erdogan would mean
Despite concerns about Turkish democracy and human rights under Erdogan, he remains popular with his conservative base and defied pre-election forecasts by garnering 49.4% of the vote on Sunday.
Erdogan appears to have been able to ‘tap into public sentiment’ better than his opponent, Cokun says morning editionIt’s A Martnez. But he adds that the playing field was not exactly level playing field, as Erdogan had “the full force” of state media behind him and could promote a certain narrative.
Erdogan’s reputation has evolved over the years since he came to power, says Cokun.
The leader who once advocated for Turkey’s membership of the European Union is “no longer really seen as a like-minded person among Turkey’s Western allies”.
Cokun attributes this to democratic backsliding, multiple forms of misconduct, and the government’s response to the earthquake, which many see as highlighting problems with the centralized form of government and executive presidential system that Erdogan had made the transition to. country transition.
“Initially he had a good relationship and reputation, including with the United States, but with a changing trajectory and more disruptive actions on his part, I think even if the United States or Europe don’t say it in so many words, they wouldn’t have been bothered by a change of the political guard in Turkey,” adds Cokun.
What a Kilicdaroglu win would mean
Erdogan faces his toughest challenge yet in Kilicdaroglu, a former accountant renowned for being a politician of integrity and a defender of secular values. Kilicdaroglu is backed by six opposition parties and won nearly 45% of the vote in the first round.
Kilicdaroglu campaigned to overthrow Turkey into a parliamentary form of government, as well as to restore trust with the United States and Europe.
“The opposition has put forward a foreign policy agenda that seems to imply that it would reorient Turkey not by giving up its relationship and the importance of its engagement with countries like Russia or even with China, but by making Turkey’s position in the Western security architecture more central, Cokun said.
Analysts believe a victory for Kilicdaroglu would mean a return to democratic norms, pro-NATO foreign policy (at least in some respects) and more cooperation with the United States
“The problems Turkey has with its European allies, even with the United States, I think, would become more manageable,” Cokun said. “Thus, the relationship would become more predictable and more manageable, despite many challenges that would likely continue to exist.”
What the United States Says
The Biden administration has so far avoided choosing sides.
“I just hope… whoever wins wins,” Biden said sunday. “There are enough problems in this part of the world right now.”
This has not always been his position. In 2020, when Biden was still a candidate, a video surfaced showing him calling Erdogan an autocrat and suggesting that the United States should support opposition comments that Turkey condemned as “interventionist” at the time.
Erdogan actually capitalized on this criticism, says Cokun.
“He refers to it, suggesting that the opposition is working in tandem with foreign forces against him,” he says. “And that galvanizes his public support and solidifies his base, and he’s done that during this campaign as well.”
Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are expected to meet third-party nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan, who has suggested his endorsement could guarantee someone the presidency. Analysts say a deal between Erdogan and Ogan could earn him another term, NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports.
If that happens, Cokun expects Turkey to continue its current foreign policy trajectory.
“Turkey and its Western allies and the United States have settled into a transactional relationship,” he adds. “And it’s really not a form of resilience relationship. It’s more unpredictable and I guess if Erdogan stayed in power it wouldn’t change much.”
The broadcast interview was produced by Shelby Hawkins and edited by Amra Pasic.
