‘I’m sure you will continue to inspire everyone’: Ravindra Jadeja after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi | off the field







“It was great to meet you @narendramodi saheb. You are a great example of hard work and dedication to our homeland! I’m sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best possible way”, NEW DELHI: Versatile Star India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital New Delhi on Tuesday.“It was great to meet you @narendramodi saheb. You are a great example of hard work and dedication to our homeland! I’m sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best possible way”, Ravindra Jadeja wrote in his tweet. Jadeja has displayed sensational form for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings franchise this season.

He won his 200th wicket in T20 cricket this season while wearing the shades of yellow. Jadeja accomplished the feat during his team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the franchise arena at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In this match, Jadeja was CSK’s best bowler, winning 2/21 in his four overs at a 5.20 save rate. After claiming that wicket, his wicket tally in the IPL 2023 at six wickets in four matches, with bowling best figures of 3/20, an average of 13.83 and a save rate of 6.38. He is the second wicket taker for CSK this IPL season behind Tushar Deshpande (seven wickets) and overall in fifth place, behind Tushar, Rashid Khan (eight wickets, Gujarat Titans), Mark Wood (nine wickets, Lucknow Super Giants) and Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets, Rajasthan Royals).

In 305 T20, Jadeja has 210 wickets at an average of 29.96 and an economy rate of 7.54. His best bowling tricks in the format are 5/16.

On the other hand, internationally, he has featured in 64 T20Is for India. During this period, Jadeja took 51 wickets at an average of 28.49 and an economy rate of 7.04. His best bowling numbers for India in the T20Is is 3/15.

Jadeja will be back in action for CSK against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. (With ANI entries)

