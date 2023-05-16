Saint-Anselme College defends and criticizes CNN’s controversial town hall with Donald Trump





After coming under fire from the community for hosting a town hall on CNN with former president and current GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, St. Anselm College defended its decision to host the May 10 event while stating that he was “deeply disturbed” by one part.

Former President Trump answered questions from Republican voters in New Hampshire and undeclared voters at Benedictine College during the televised town hall hosted by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in which he repeated unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election and s credit is given for bringing about the end of Roe against Wade.

The town hall event took place in New Hampshire, home to the nation’s first presidential primary, a key contest for any candidate on the road to the White House. The live audience was made up of Republican primary voters and Republican-leaning undeclared voters. The event was chaotic at times, with Collins and Trump talking over each other and some of Trump’s Republican supporters in the audience applauding his comments.

CNN has come under fire for hosting the former president, who claimed, without providing evidence, that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him. But the network defended its decision, as well as Collins’ moderation of the event, arguing in a statement that Collins “asked tough, fair and revealing questions.”

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, NH on April 27, 2023. Trumped addressed Roe and other topics during his campaign’s first major mayoral appearance of 2024 in Manchester on May 10. (OSV News photo/Brian Snyder, Reuters)

The event took place the day after a federal jury in New York found him responsible for the sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump denied any involvement and also claimed the verdict was “rigged”.

During the town hall, Trump made comments deriding his accuser as “crazy work” as members of the public laughed.

In a May 12 statement, St. Anslem College said it was “deeply troubled by the former president’s remarks regarding the civil lawsuit with the finding that he was responsible for sexual assault.”

“Equally disturbing was the reaction from the public, almost all of whom were not members of the Saint Anselme community, with laughter,” the statement read. “The college does not tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind, including sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, harassment, and sexual harassment.”

Elsewhere during the event, Trump repeated that the 2020 election was stolen from him and claimed then-Vice President Mike Pence was “in no danger” during the riot. U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. As protesters chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” and documents showed rioters were within 40 feet of Pence during the attack. Pence was eventually taken to a safe place in the Capitol complex.

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign responded to the event on Twitter, writing, “It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years?

Robert Schmuhl, professor emeritus of American studies at the University of Notre Dame, who critically observes the modern American presidency, told OSV News that “the main lesson of the town hall is that the mainstream media must be careful when ‘they’re giving Donald Trump a platform’.

“Although it was challenged point after point, it delivered so many lies that a network trying to be unbiased turned out to be a conduit for more than an hour of misinformation, amplifying the conspiracies and lies of former president,” Schmuhl said.

Schmuhl said Collins “valiantly tried to correct the lies about the 2020 election and Jan. 6, but the former president persisted in reiterating his unfounded beliefs, those that seriously harm American democracy.”

“His views haven’t changed since Election Day in 2020, and I doubt they ever will,” he said.

Elsewhere during the event, Trump called the United States Supreme Court’s decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June which overturned previous High Court rulings making abortion access a constitutional right, including Roe, “a big win”.

“But for 50 years it’s been going on,” Trump said of abortion under Roe v. Wade, a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. “I was able to do it and I was very honored to do it. But in doing it, things happen that are very, very positive.

Trump noted that he believed “in exceptions, mother’s life, rape, incest, like Ronald Reagan believed in exceptions.”

Asked repeatedly by Collins whether he would sign a federal abortion ban into law in a second term, Trump avoided specifics, arguing that he would “negotiate so that people are happy.”

Trump said others offered ‘ideas’ on gestation limits, at one point saying, ‘Lindsey Graham is a good man,’ in an apparent reference to a 15-week limit that the Carolina Republican South brought to the Senate last year. He mentioned that “some people are at six weeks; some people are at three weeks, two weeks,” without specifying which, if any, he would support.

When asked if they were happy with Trump’s comments on abortion at the town hall event, pro-life activists were also vague about their support for Trump, but elaborated on the types of policies they are looking for a Republican candidate.

In comments to OSV News, EV Osment, vice president of communications at SBA Pro-Life America, cited a meeting the group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, recently had with Trump, and said the group looks forward to “ongoing conversations” with him.

“We are looking for a leader on life,” Osment said. “Someone who will commit to being a national advocate for life, and as part of that commitment must support (at least) a national standard of 15 weeks (by the time science proves that a baby in the uterus may feel pain.) A standard support of 72% of Americans.

Trump met with Dannenfelser after the prominent anti-abortion group criticized him for a campaign statement saying abortion restrictions are a state matter. The Trump campaign said in a statement that Trump was “honored to have the support of leading pro-life groups like Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America in 2016 and 2020.”

Other groups have called for earlier gestational limits. Kristi Hamrick, vice president of media and policy for Students for Life Action, said the group was “pleased” to see Trump “talking about heartbeat legislation, noting that some are considering limits around six weeks after detection of a heartbeat.

“We will ask all presidential candidates to support heartbeats (legislation) or better, like in all other medical contexts, we are rushing to help people with a heartbeat, rather than ending their days,” Hamrick said, noting that the group intends to send out a survey of candidates later in the race. “We want to see a bold defense of mothers and their children, born and unborn.”

St. Anselm College is a private Benedictine liberal arts college and the third oldest Catholic college in New England, according to its website. It is also home to the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, which has provided a nonpartisan forum for presidential candidates visiting the state since 2001.

In its statement released after the event, the college noted that it had hosted every major presidential candidate since 1960.

For more than a generation, Saint Anselme has participated in the democratic process, underscoring our mission to provide a transformative education that fosters critical thinking in our students, Joseph Favazza, the college’s president, said in a statement. We look forward to hosting many more town halls, debates and other political events as we once again play this important role for our community and our country.

