Glad to see you chief justice clarifies why he welcomed Imran Khan to court





ISLAMABAD The great Pakistani jurist Umar Ata Bandial, who made headlines with rare salutations to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has clarified his intention.

Pakistan’s Chief Justice last week hailed Imran Khan during a court appearance in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case which has drawn huge anger from members of the coalition government.

When the President of the PTI appeared on the podium, Judge Bandial greeted him saying: It’s good to see you.

At a recent hearing of a civil case, the top judge responded to widespread criticism. Following the trial, he exchanged pleasantries with lawyer Asghar Sabzwari who appeared in his court after a long time.

CJP said I’m glad to see you. I tell everyone. He also mentioned exchanging greetings to everyone, but could not understand why he had been criticized for saying good to see you to the former prime minister.

Judge Bandial said he respected everyone, calling ethics and morality of paramount importance. He mentioned that there is no pleasure without ethics and morals.

Government criticizes CJP for hailing Imran Khan

Khan was freed by the Supreme Court last week after the Supreme Court ruled his dramatic arrest unlawful, however, the ruling alliance raised questions during remarks. Prime Minister Shehbaz questioned the top court for awarding Khan relief, saying some of the members had double standards.

Sharif asked why such clemency had not been granted to his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other members of the coalition government, who spent several months behind bars under the PTI regime.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary forces in Islamabad

