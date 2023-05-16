Key takeaways from FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation | Donald Trump News





John Durham has been accused of leading an investigation into the origins of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigation into possible collusion between former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

The release of this report on Monday marked the end of Durham’s four-year investigation.

It’s been a politically charged case from the start, with Trump and his allies claiming the FBI investigation, led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, was biased against the former president. Mueller’s investigation led to charges against 34 people and three companies, but found that while the Trump campaign welcomed Russian efforts to influence the election, there was no evidence of collusion or criminal conspiracy.

In turn, critics have accused former Trump attorney general Bill Barr of having his own partisan motives in launching the Durhams investigation in 2019, with some noting that an independent FBI watchdog had previously assessed the the department’s investigation shortcomings and implemented a series of reforms.

Here are the main takeaways from Durhams’ report.

What did the report say?

More importantly, Durhams’ report said the FBI was at the very least too hasty in opening its investigation into Trump, saying the department at the time lacked real evidence, including any proof of contact between personnel. Trump campaign officials and Russian intelligence operatives and relied instead on raw information. , unanalyzed and unsubstantiated information. To act with such speed, according to Durham’s report, was a departure from the norm.

He added that investigators have repeatedly fallen victim to confirmation bias, ignoring or rationalizing evidence that could have undermined their case. He pointed to at least one FBI agent who had shown hostile feelings towards Trump. The report suggests the FBI treated the 2016 Trump investigation differently than other politically sensitive investigations, including several involving Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation lasted four years [File: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]

The report also noted the FBI’s inability to substantiate a single substantive allegation from a dossier purporting to show raw research related to Trump campaigns, alleged collusion with Russia, among other wrongdoings. The collection was known as the Steele Dossier after the author, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, whose research was funded by Democrats.

An objective and honest assessment of these pieces of information should have caused the FBI to question not only the preaching of Hurricane Crossfire, but also to consider whether the FBI was being manipulated for political or other purposes. , according to the report, referring to the official report. FBI investigation name. Unfortunately, it is not the case.

What the report did not include was also important: any new charges related to the FBI investigation.

What’s new ?

A 2019 US Department of Justice Inspector General report had already identified numerous problems with the FBI investigation, saying it was both dysfunctional and rushed, but denying that there was evidence of political bias or that the department had no reason to initiate the investigation when it did.

Beyond that, many of the shortcomings identified by Durham were the same as those flagged in the 2019 report.

The previous surveillance report also challenged investigators’ confidence in the Steele case, but noted that it was received after the initial investigation was opened.

The previous report also focused heavily on errors and omitted information found in FBI warrant applications to listen to a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page. The omitted information would likely have weakened or undermined the premise of the claim.

Durham and the Surveillance Report found no evidence of widespread espionage of Trump’s campaign, besides surveillance of Page, a key allegation by Trump and his allies.

While the surveillance report called for a series of reforms, with at least 40 ordered by FBI chiefs in its wake, Durhams’ report said further steps may be needed.

One idea, he said, would be to identify an official who would be tasked with challenging actions taken in an investigation, to provide additional scrutiny of politically sensitive investigations.

How did the FBI respond to Durham’s report?

The FBI said it had already implemented a series of reforms to address issues with the department’s investigation in 2016, including measures to ensure the accuracy of secret surveillance apps.

The department also pointed out that the report focused on past FBI leadership, before current Director Christopher Wray took the job in 2017.

Had these reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been avoided. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring that the FBI continues to do its job with the thoroughness, objectivity and professionalism that the American people deserve and rightfully expect, the FBI said in a statement.

Has anyone been charged in connection with the Durhams investigation?

Durham’s report ended speculation that more people could be charged in the Trump-Russia FBI investigation.

Durham previously secured a guilty plea against former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who was named for altering an email used to substantiate a government wiretap request for Trump Page’s assistance.

His other two cases were less successful. Last year, a jury in Washington, D.C. acquitted former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann on charges of lying to the FBI when he met with the bureau in September 2016 to share advice on how to possible communications between Trump’s business and a Russian bank.

Months later, a Virginia jury acquitted Russian researcher Igor Danchenko on charges of lying to the FBI.

What are the policy implications?

The timing of the reports will likely fuel Trump’s narrative that he has been repeatedly targeted by officials in a political witch hunt.

Trump has previously said he will run for president in 2024, and while the latest report offered few new revelations, the former president maintained on his Truth Social platform that he was showing the crime of the century. He further called the FBI investigation a Democratic hoax.

Yet the report will likely only further reinforce long-standing political narratives.

Tweeting after the report, Republican Congressman Byron Donalds said it showed Republicans need to rally behind Trump.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Daniel Goldman, who previously served as lead counsel during Trump’s first impeachment from Congress, called Durhams’ report a political ax.

