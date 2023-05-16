What is China’s strategy for Central Asia?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is to host the China-Central Asia Summit this week which will bring together leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The two-day conference will be held in Xi’an, northwest China, and will begin on Thursday, a day before the G7 leaders meet in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The Chinese summit will be the first high-level in-person meeting between Xi and Central Asian leaders since Beijing established diplomatic ties with their countries more than three decades ago.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi is expected to deliver a keynote speech before exchanging views with regional leaders, both on China-Central Asia cooperation as well as major international issues. common interest. The leaders are also expected to sign “important political documents” after the conference.

Beijing is trying to build “regional unity” to support its goals, said Niva Yau, a nonresident member of the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub.

“The summit is a new format that has been experimented with for several years now, and it really raises the status of China-Central Asia engagement,” Yau told DW.

As the world’s second-largest energy consumer, China has poured billions of dollars into Central Asia to facilitate access to the region’s natural gas reserves. Additionally, the railways between Europe and China that run through Central Asia are an important part of Beijing’s flagship infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“Due to the sanctions imposed on Russia, Central Asia is playing a bigger role in international affairs,” said Bradley Jardine, chief executive of the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs. “With the Belt and Road Initiative, Central Asia is seen as a transit through which trade can flow between China and Europe.”

Visa-free agreement to strengthen economic and trade ties

China is also seeking to revive economic relations with Central Asia after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted growth over the past three years. China’s direct investment in all Central Asian countries exceeded $15 billion by the end of March this year, China’s state-run newspaper The Global Times reported, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.

“Before the pandemic, China was on its way to becoming the biggest trading partner of all Central Asian countries, and although the numbers dropped dramatically during the pandemic, I would expect China to become the first trading partner over the next year or so,” said Raffaello Pantucci, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore.

After the Xi’an summit, Beijing is expected to launch new visa-free initiatives with several Central Asian countries. Currently, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan both have agreements with China on visa-free regimes, while Kyrgyzstan is still negotiating terms with Beijing.

Yau of the Atlantic Council told DW the visa-free regime is linked to the opening up of Central Asian exports to China as countries in the region try to sell a wider variety of products to China. For years.

“(The visa-free regime) is a card that China will play with Central Asia and it cannot be done without the free movement of businessmen,” she said, adding that China had already concluded similar agreements with countries in Southeast Asia.

RSIS’s Pantucci noted that several Central Asian countries border the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, where Chinese authorities have cracked down on the Uyghur ethnic minority.

“What is important for China about Central Asia is the fact that it is next to Xinjiang, and therefore the development of Xinjiang is quite intimately linked to this part of the world,” Pantucci told DW.

Will China play a bigger role in regional security?

Although Russia has long been seen as the main security provider in Central Asia, Beijing has deepened security deals with countries like Tajikistan in recent years. The country also conducts joint counterterrorism exercises with Chinese forces every two years. Pantucci told DW that China’s main focus is on bilateral counterterrorism engagements.

“The (China’s) response to security threats would not be the same as what the Russians might do, which is to mobilize or deploy large numbers of troops,” he said. , adding that China is not an expansionist power in the region.

Yau of the Atlantic Council added that instead of seeking to replace Russia’s security role in Central Asia, China is introducing new security ideas such as protest management and surveillance.

“China is exporting these norms to Central Asia and we are seeing civic space shrinking rapidly in countries like Kyrgyzstan, which traditionally has the best civil society in the region,” she told DW.

“This directly reflects the fact that Central Asian countries have chosen to go the way with Russia and China. At a time when Russia is unable to provide as much to Central Asia as before, China is stepping in and giving Central Asian leaders have invested a lot and reassured themselves,” Yau concluded.