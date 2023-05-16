Connect with us

Politics

India’s Modis Waning Grasp Illustrated by State Election Loss

India’s Modis Waning Grasp Illustrated by State Election Loss

 


Jhe Congress Party has gained momentum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka after winning a crucial state election against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A vote tally by the Elections Commission revealed that Congress had won 135 of 224 assembly seats – well beyond the majority of 113 – to form the state government. The BJP had less than 70 seats.

Karnataka is home to 65 million people, including many young professionals who work in its capital and technology hub of Bangalore. Until now, it was the only state in South India controlled by the BJP. It is the first of the Big Five states to go to the polls this year, and the second state where the BJP has lost to Congress in the past six months following an election in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh in December.

Although defeating the ruling BJP remains an uphill battle for Congress, many analysts see Karnataka as a crucial indicator of the ruling party’s waning popularity ahead of national elections just a year away, when Modi will seek a third consecutive term. . The BJP saw its stronghold in the state as a crucial springboard for its political ambitions in neighboring states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala, where it currently has no electoral position.

More from TIME

Learn more: How a historic march could revive India’s opposition movement

In Karnataka, the BJP had been in power since 2018 after campaigning on its mainstream platform of Hindu nationalist values ​​that flattered majority Hindu voters. Analysts say this election result demonstrated the “limits of Hindutva”. wrote a journalist in the Hindustan Times, “The BJP made a strong plea for Hindutva to contain the Congress in these elections. The results show that the strategy may have failed rather than worked.

The BJP had previously maximized its gains by pandering to religious tensions between the state’s Hindu and Muslim majority. (According to the latest 2011 census figures, Karnataka is home to 84% Hindus, 13% Muslims and less than 2% Christians.) Last year, the government banned Muslim girls to wear headscarves as part of their school uniform. In April, he removed quotas reserved for Muslims in employment and education and redistributed them to two Hindu caste groups, despite opposition in court.

Ahead of the state elections, the BJP also campaigned aggressively across Karnataka, with Modi staging several rallies and roadshows in the space of 10 days. The party has banked on Modi’s popularity as a national leader and accused his opponent of disregarding Hindu values. However, it has seen diminishing returns even among the state’s dominant Hindu Lingayat caste, once a major part of the BJP’s base, which withdrew its support after several old guard leaders were out of the running. .

The local Congress Party campaign was organized by state leaders, focusing on issues such as rising inflation and unemployment, food insecurity and the plight of farmers. He also pointed to corruption allegations against the BJP-led state government and its failures in building better infrastructure.

“The Prime Minister injected division and tried to polarise. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony,” Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary, wrote on Twitter.

Learn more: India’s opposition party says Rahul Gandhi’s sentencing is ‘fragile and simmering’

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi, a scion of the Gandhi family who has led the Congress Party for decades since India’s independence, completed a national march called the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the aim of talking to voters and gaining broader electoral support. Gandhi also crossed Karnataka, covering 317 miles in 21 days. Congress went on to win 15 of the 20 precincts covered by the march, the data shows. compiled by The quintet.

Karnataka’s election results have rejuvenated the Congress Party’s prospects in the 2024 national elections, when it will again challenge Modi’s leadership. In March, Gandhi was ousted from parliament after defamation charges were brought against him by the BJP over remarks he made at a previous campaign rally in 2019 about the surname “Modi” of the Prime Minister. If a court does not overturn his conviction, Gandhi will lose his eligibility to run for office.

More must-reads from TIME

contact us at [email protected]

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://time.com/6280139/india-modi-bjp-congress-karnataka-election/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: