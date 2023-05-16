India’s Modis Waning Grasp Illustrated by State Election Loss

Jhe Congress Party has gained momentum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka after winning a crucial state election against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A vote tally by the Elections Commission revealed that Congress had won 135 of 224 assembly seats – well beyond the majority of 113 – to form the state government. The BJP had less than 70 seats.

Karnataka is home to 65 million people, including many young professionals who work in its capital and technology hub of Bangalore. Until now, it was the only state in South India controlled by the BJP. It is the first of the Big Five states to go to the polls this year, and the second state where the BJP has lost to Congress in the past six months following an election in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh in December.

Although defeating the ruling BJP remains an uphill battle for Congress, many analysts see Karnataka as a crucial indicator of the ruling party’s waning popularity ahead of national elections just a year away, when Modi will seek a third consecutive term. . The BJP saw its stronghold in the state as a crucial springboard for its political ambitions in neighboring states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala, where it currently has no electoral position.

In Karnataka, the BJP had been in power since 2018 after campaigning on its mainstream platform of Hindu nationalist values ​​that flattered majority Hindu voters. Analysts say this election result demonstrated the “limits of Hindutva”. wrote a journalist in the Hindustan Times, “The BJP made a strong plea for Hindutva to contain the Congress in these elections. The results show that the strategy may have failed rather than worked.

The BJP had previously maximized its gains by pandering to religious tensions between the state’s Hindu and Muslim majority. (According to the latest 2011 census figures, Karnataka is home to 84% Hindus, 13% Muslims and less than 2% Christians.) Last year, the government banned Muslim girls to wear headscarves as part of their school uniform. In April, he removed quotas reserved for Muslims in employment and education and redistributed them to two Hindu caste groups, despite opposition in court.

Ahead of the state elections, the BJP also campaigned aggressively across Karnataka, with Modi staging several rallies and roadshows in the space of 10 days. The party has banked on Modi’s popularity as a national leader and accused his opponent of disregarding Hindu values. However, it has seen diminishing returns even among the state’s dominant Hindu Lingayat caste, once a major part of the BJP’s base, which withdrew its support after several old guard leaders were out of the running. .

The local Congress Party campaign was organized by state leaders, focusing on issues such as rising inflation and unemployment, food insecurity and the plight of farmers. He also pointed to corruption allegations against the BJP-led state government and its failures in building better infrastructure.

“The Prime Minister injected division and tried to polarise. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony,” Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary, wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi, a scion of the Gandhi family who has led the Congress Party for decades since India’s independence, completed a national march called the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the aim of talking to voters and gaining broader electoral support. Gandhi also crossed Karnataka, covering 317 miles in 21 days. Congress went on to win 15 of the 20 precincts covered by the march, the data shows. compiled by The quintet.

Karnataka’s election results have rejuvenated the Congress Party’s prospects in the 2024 national elections, when it will again challenge Modi’s leadership. In March, Gandhi was ousted from parliament after defamation charges were brought against him by the BJP over remarks he made at a previous campaign rally in 2019 about the surname “Modi” of the Prime Minister. If a court does not overturn his conviction, Gandhi will lose his eligibility to run for office.

