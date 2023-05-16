Coup or no coup: Pakistani army’s options after Imran Khan’s ‘mini-intifada’





When the Pakistani army under General Ayub Khan staged the country’s first successful coup in 1958, the Punjabi poet Ustad Daman mocked it, saying, “Mere mulk diyan maujan hi maujan, jidhar dekho faujan hi faujan [My country is having so much fun; there is army till as far as the eye can see].”

For decades, while Pakistan’s military remained the force that decided the fate of the country, Ustad Daman’s mockery stood the test of time; a sustenance of dry humor typical of two Punjabs in the Indian subcontinent, bitterly divided into present-day India, Pakistan and eventually Bangladesh after the departure of the British in 1947.

But on May 9, 2023, when hundreds of enraged supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan marched through the gates of army headquarters in Rawalpindi, the army, contrary to Ustad Daman’s poetic claim, was nowhere to be found. .

Hours earlier, Khan, the Pakistani cricket icon turned populist politician, was arrested in a courtroom in the capital Islamabad, where he sought bail in one of more than 142 corruption cases filed against him through the military-run National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The army withdrew its guards and let the looting of its officers’ homes take place, avoiding bloodshed near major military installations.

Divisions or divisions within the military now appear to be the most plausible reason for Rawalpindi’s refusal to formally take control of Islamabad’s corridors of power.

The rift within the army has been evident since General Asim Munir took over as army chief against officers like Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who were seen as more sympathetic to Imran Khan.

“It would be unwise for the military to take over directly because the situation is so bad in Pakistan in terms of not only the economy but also terrorism. Whoever is directly in charge would incur further unpopularity,” Sharat Sabharwal said. , former Ambassador of India. in Pakistan, and author of “India’s Pakistan Conundrum: Managing a Complex Relationship,” WION told WION.

Pointing to the relationship of “mutual dependency” between the military and the civilian leadership, Sabharwal asked, “Why would they do this when they have a civilian front from which they continue to operate?”

What future for Pakistan: emergency government or technocratic?

Immediately after the events of May 9, a proposal to impose a state of emergency was presented at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A national state of emergency will give authority to the military without directly taking over. “A civilian government can declare an emergency and call in the army and the army can do its part,” Sabharwal told WION.

In the past, moments of crisis in the chaotic relationship of mutual dependence between the Pakistani military and the civilian government led to the formation of technocratic governments.

In a technocratic government, individuals are appointed to ministries on the basis of their expertise and are not necessarily career politicians. More recently, between 2004 and 2007, Pakistani dictator Pervez Musharraf installed Shaukat Aziz, a former banker and financier, as prime minister in a technocratic government.

Pakistan has justified military coups and the formation of these technocratic governments with a “doctrine of necessity”, which refers to extraordinary actions to restore order even if such actions contravene established laws.

“The Supreme Court is tricked into giving its approval by making an exception to the constitution,” Sabharwal said, while warning that such approval might not come easily during the tenure of current Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

“Chief justices in the past have been intimidated by the military and forced to act on their behalf. But this one has not done so until now. He would have known that the military was behind the arrest of Imran Khan and despite that he ordered his release. . He is a bold guy,” Sabharwal said.

A novel unleashed against the army

Meanwhile, a number of Pakistanis have come out to applaud how some of their fellow citizens have brazenly gone after the armed forces. This, according to Burzine Waghmar, a fellow at the Center for the Study of Pakistan at SOAS University of London, is a new explosion.

But that does not mean, according to Waghmar, that Pakistanis claim agency or dignity.

Waghmar argues that eventually the hand of army chief General Asim Munir “could be forced to declare martial law”.

And that would be privately welcomed by the West, even if it publicly feigns empathy, for the Pakistani people, Waghmar told WION.

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/to-coup-or-not-coup-pakistan-armys-options-after-imran-khans-mini-intifada-592986 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos