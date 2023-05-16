The Tories’ destruction of Boris will offer the country to Keir Starmer – ALEX STORY | Express a comment | Comment

Labors Keir Starmer could become the next prime minister

It is five minutes to midnight for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Labors Keir Starmer, incredibly, looks set to become our next prime minister. His position, at every turn, supports the indefensible. Its default position is to support its extremist parties. When Black Lives Matter appeared to tear down our history, he knelt down. When asked to define a woman, he tells an incredulous country that they might have penises. Give Europeans the right to vote without demanding allegiance in return? Absolutely. He and his party do not believe in the nation state and citizenship anyway. He supported the European Union because sovereignty is for him a meaningless concept.

READ MORE: Tories are imposing a tax burden you would see under a Corbyn government, says JOE VENTE

The Tories ousted Boris Johnson as leader

It’s old-fashioned, how progressives like to bray. Therefore, it must be canned, in the vain hope that the rest of the world will follow by deconstructing its own national infrastructure. Being the first to act on national self-harm resonates deep within their souls. Our sovereign and hereditary rights are, according to him and his supporters, a product of oppression. Consequently, without an iota of proof but with a lot of self-righteous conviction, they persist in spreading poison on all that our worthy ancestors took millennia to build. The destruction of Britain is the inevitable consequence of their stunted adolescent political views. Hate and self-loathing, acting as a solvent, continually fall from their mouths on the cornerstones of our civilization until, they hope, the entire national edifice crumbles into the sea. Nihilism is their strongest creed. Our people are to blame – always. Especially if they do not comply with the insane proposals of the Labor Party. Hate sells, of course. But love trumps everything, at least in theory. With such adversaries, the Conservative Party should therefore be able to look to the future with confidence. After all, the Conservative Party was once said to be the patriot. In fact, its makeup still fits that description, broadly.

Rishi might not win the election, the story goes

Given the choice between a party that wants to openly harm you and your institutions and dismantle everything you hold dear, a decision should be easy to make. Indeed, when Boris Johnson won in 2019 and Labor was beaten, the sky cleared. With the menace of Corbyn and his sidekick Keir gone, millions breathed a sigh of relief. When Keir Starmer took the reins of Britain’s biggest political car crash in 21st century history, he wasn’t even greeted at all. He was ignored and no worse fate can befall a politician, even when his ambitions eclipse his still unknown talents. Boris’ victory was so overwhelming it felt like the start of a decade of Johnson era. It shouldn’t be. Boris was defenestrated with the help of a hyper-partisan media, an out-of-control civil service in rebellion against the citizens, and a small Brexit-resistant Tory clique. Together they plotted the downfall of Boris Johnson, who, for better or worse, has received the country’s biggest endorsement in four decades. For, seven years after the Brexit referendum result, cult-like pro-EU irredentists have yet to come to terms with their defeat. They still haven’t investigated why they lost. Instead, they have spent nearly a decade endlessly insulting their countrymen who had the temerity to vote against their supranational plans.

In doing so, they dehumanized more than half of the voting population and discredited the very idea of ​​democracy in the process. No one was more convinced of the need to overthrow democracy than a small group of deeply unimpressive Conservative MPs. Boris was the problem. We then witnessed an astonishing act of political self-destruction and a new phenomenon in British politics: the bureaucratic coup. We have experienced two: first, the dismissal of Boris Johnson and his legitimacy; Second, the rapid dismantling of the premiership of Liz Truss, who had no electoral footprint. Some buck-eared lads at the center of Tory politics then imposed on the electorate the only man in British history to have lost his way to power: Mr Rishi Sunak. His main talent, it seems, is lobbying. But faced with an electorate, his talent for self-promotion seems to abandon him. He lost to Liz Truss in September of last year; he would have lost to Boris in October 2022 had he gone through the entire leadership campaign against his former boss; he lost more than 1,000 local councilors in the last local election a few weeks ago, beating Theresa Mays’ own electoral nadir in 2019. Do worse than Therese? Not possible. And yet some within the ivory tower of London’s Conservative Party bunker, having burned their credibility in every possible political sphere (education, border control, economy), still believe that Rishi Sunak is their knight in armor. sparkling, against all evidence. But they attack those who challenge Sunak’s unprincipled promotion, claiming he brought the skill. For them, it is our fault that he plotted to gain power, without challenge or responsibility.

Starmer supported the European Union