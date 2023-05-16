Politics
The Tories’ destruction of Boris will offer the country to Keir Starmer – ALEX STORY | Express a comment | Comment
Labors Keir Starmer could become the next prime minister
It is five minutes to midnight for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Labors Keir Starmer, incredibly, looks set to become our next prime minister.
His position, at every turn, supports the indefensible. Its default position is to support its extremist parties.
When Black Lives Matter appeared to tear down our history, he knelt down. When asked to define a woman, he tells an incredulous country that they might have penises.
Give Europeans the right to vote without demanding allegiance in return? Absolutely.
He and his party do not believe in the nation state and citizenship anyway. He supported the European Union because sovereignty is for him a meaningless concept.
READ MORE: Tories are imposing a tax burden you would see under a Corbyn government, says JOE VENTE
The Tories ousted Boris Johnson as leader
It’s old-fashioned, how progressives like to bray. Therefore, it must be canned, in the vain hope that the rest of the world will follow by deconstructing its own national infrastructure.
Being the first to act on national self-harm resonates deep within their souls. Our sovereign and hereditary rights are, according to him and his supporters, a product of oppression.
Consequently, without an iota of proof but with a lot of self-righteous conviction, they persist in spreading poison on all that our worthy ancestors took millennia to build.
The destruction of Britain is the inevitable consequence of their stunted adolescent political views. Hate and self-loathing, acting as a solvent, continually fall from their mouths on the cornerstones of our civilization until, they hope, the entire national edifice crumbles into the sea.
Nihilism is their strongest creed. Our people are to blame – always. Especially if they do not comply with the insane proposals of the Labor Party. Hate sells, of course.
But love trumps everything, at least in theory. With such adversaries, the Conservative Party should therefore be able to look to the future with confidence. After all, the Conservative Party was once said to be the patriot. In fact, its makeup still fits that description, broadly.
Rishi might not win the election, the story goes
Given the choice between a party that wants to openly harm you and your institutions and dismantle everything you hold dear, a decision should be easy to make.
Indeed, when Boris Johnson won in 2019 and Labor was beaten, the sky cleared. With the menace of Corbyn and his sidekick Keir gone, millions breathed a sigh of relief.
When Keir Starmer took the reins of Britain’s biggest political car crash in 21st century history, he wasn’t even greeted at all. He was ignored and no worse fate can befall a politician, even when his ambitions eclipse his still unknown talents.
Boris’ victory was so overwhelming it felt like the start of a decade of Johnson era. It shouldn’t be. Boris was defenestrated with the help of a hyper-partisan media, an out-of-control civil service in rebellion against the citizens, and a small Brexit-resistant Tory clique.
Together they plotted the downfall of Boris Johnson, who, for better or worse, has received the country’s biggest endorsement in four decades. For, seven years after the Brexit referendum result, cult-like pro-EU irredentists have yet to come to terms with their defeat. They still haven’t investigated why they lost.
Instead, they have spent nearly a decade endlessly insulting their countrymen who had the temerity to vote against their supranational plans.
In doing so, they dehumanized more than half of the voting population and discredited the very idea of democracy in the process. No one was more convinced of the need to overthrow democracy than a small group of deeply unimpressive Conservative MPs. Boris was the problem.
We then witnessed an astonishing act of political self-destruction and a new phenomenon in British politics: the bureaucratic coup. We have experienced two: first, the dismissal of Boris Johnson and his legitimacy; Second, the rapid dismantling of the premiership of Liz Truss, who had no electoral footprint.
Some buck-eared lads at the center of Tory politics then imposed on the electorate the only man in British history to have lost his way to power: Mr Rishi Sunak. His main talent, it seems, is lobbying. But faced with an electorate, his talent for self-promotion seems to abandon him.
He lost to Liz Truss in September of last year; he would have lost to Boris in October 2022 had he gone through the entire leadership campaign against his former boss; he lost more than 1,000 local councilors in the last local election a few weeks ago, beating Theresa Mays’ own electoral nadir in 2019.
Do worse than Therese? Not possible. And yet some within the ivory tower of London’s Conservative Party bunker, having burned their credibility in every possible political sphere (education, border control, economy), still believe that Rishi Sunak is their knight in armor. sparkling, against all evidence.
But they attack those who challenge Sunak’s unprincipled promotion, claiming he brought the skill. For them, it is our fault that he plotted to gain power, without challenge or responsibility.
Starmer supported the European Union
However, his record is as follows. He threw Northern Ireland under the bus through the Windsor frame. Inflation is still in double digits. Debt has doubled since 2010, much of it under his leadership as both chancellor and prime minister.
Finally, the level of net immigration will potentially reach $1 million per year. By contrast, in the 1980s the annual figure fell in some years to around 13,000, i.e. immigration levels are now 76 times higher than they were then.
Rishi is neither competent nor impressive. Nor is he visibly able to undo the damage that he, his scheming, and his handful of followers have caused.
They are good at shifting blame. They should be ignored. The Conservative Party needs a proven election winner, not a lobbyist in pants always too short for his stature.
If Keir Starmer and his demented Awakened hordes achieve their goals and enter number 10, the bell will finally have rung for what has been the greatest country in the world so far.
The small number of Conservative Party MPs who took part in the two coups will then have to bear the blame. Can they really be forgiven?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1771061/Keir-Starmer-win-2024-general-election-for-labour-boris-johnson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Tories’ destruction of Boris will offer the country to Keir Starmer – ALEX STORY | Express a comment | Comment
- 10 tips for families moving to the UK for school or university
- AI-generated photos of Bollywood actresses in their old age
- Table Tennis Yukon will hold the 2023 Yukon Championships
- The 2024 Nissan GT-R is priced at $122,885, more than $50,000 more than the 2009 model
- Russia’s ‘unstoppable’ missiles ‘torn down’
- Science Update: Cellulose gel may help prevent spread of SARS-CoV-2, NIH study suggests | NICHD
- Operation Gallant Knight 2: 100 days of aid for Syrian earthquake victims – News
- Donald Trump receives a warning from the Village People | Entertainment
- Forward Folarin Balogun pledges to represent USA in international competition
- June Days Gold Palette ArtWalk Coming to Old Town
- Texas mother killed her daughter while driving to get a prom dress