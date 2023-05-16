Elections in Turkey: Erdogan again shows how right-wing culture wars work

Comment this story Comment

A day before the elections in Turkey, liberal pundits and analysts inside and outside the country sensed the possibility of a historic turning point.. After two decades in power, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared weak, his image of capable and stable leadership diminished by years of economic dysfunction and a backlash against poor governance and corruption that followed the devastating earthquake that ravaged a vast expanse of southern Turkey. Polls showed opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu firmly ahead in the first round of the presidential race. Erdogan's time, it seemed, was running out.

One day after the vote, the feeling of deflation among opposition supporters was palpable. Rather than trailing Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan had a comfortable lead of almost five percentage points and was within a whisker of a decisive victory with almost 50% of the vote. Instead, the two will face off in the second round of the May 28 election, although most pundits now believe the incumbents’ return to power is a done deal. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, and its allies retained control of parliament.

Much like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Erdogan’s years in office have given the president a keen understanding of how to consolidate an electoral advantage among voters and leverage his enormous power and influence to do so. The pattern was already on display in previous elections in 2015 and 2018, when Erdogan demonized the opposition, stoked fear of the spectral threats they would unleash, and weaponized the deep resentment harbored by his base of devout, nationalist supporters against the traditionally secular, coastal elite Turkeys.

After the dust has settled, international observers said the vote was largely free and free of major irregularities. But they noted the country’s quasi-authoritarian undertone: continued restrictions on basic freedoms of assembly, association and expression have hampered the participation of some opposition politicians and parties, civil society and the media independent in the electoral process, assessed a commission led by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Nonetheless, the campaign itself was competitive and largely free for most candidates, but characterized by intense polarization and marred by harsh rhetoric, instances of misuse of administrative resources, and the pressure and intimidation to which a party of opposition was faced.

The election between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu turned into a second round on May 15 after a tight race. (Video: Reuters)

The result demonstrated how Erdogan is able to maneuver the levers of the Turkish system over which he dominates. Before the election, main political opponents were already imprisoned or prosecuted by threat of prosecution for spurious cases. Erdogan has spent years seeding state institutions with his loyalists. Business allies have turned formerly independent media companies into pro-government outlets, creating a news space heavily biased in its favor.

The leftist pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, has faced years of targeted attacks and legal warfare; its two main leaders are now in prison, while many of its parliamentarians and municipal officials have been disbarred or have also faced politically motivated criminal charges. HDP candidates joined the electoral lists of the Green Left Party, which also faced a government-backed pressure campaign that saw some of its candidates and supporters arrested.

Without a doubt, the election was technically free, if practically unfair, wrote Al-Monitors Amberin Zaman, a seasoned journalist covering Turkey. Erdogan has used the system of one-man rule imposed following a controversial referendum in 2018 to stack the system in his favor, castrating the media and stuffing the judiciary and other key institutions with yes-men. Its vast propaganda machine spun lies about the opposition. In April, Erdogan got 32 hours of airtime on state television compared to Kilicdaroglu’s 32 minutes.

Erdogan used other tactics in the weeks leading up to the vote, including raising the salaries of civil servants and providing free gasoline to households, my colleagues from Istanbul reported. While the presidents’ speeches were widely covered by Turkish media, Kilicdaroglu delivered his messages to the public largely through his Twitter account, in recorded speeches at a kitchen table on topics such as the economy.

Beyond the tilted political landscape, Erdogan could also be trusted with a loyal electoral base. The poll-defying performance underscored the president’s enduring appeal and the resonance of his policy offering with a conservative, devout voter base with a strong nationalist bent, the Financial Times noted.

Meanwhile, the Table of Six parties that had united around Kilicdaroglu may not be able to sustain their solidarity any longer. They represent a mix of secular, religious and nationalist factions, whose ability to come together was a major feat in itself and symbolic of the opposition’s widespread desire to end the Erdogan era. But, sensing failure, their own ideological divisions and political rivalries may appear.

All of this sets Erdogan up well as he prepares for the second round. First, the control of parliament by its coalitions makes it easy for it to assert that a victory for Kilicdaroglu would lead to a political stalemate, writes Howard Eissenstat, non-resident researcher at the Middle East Institute. Second, and perhaps more importantly, the election results show a rise in nationalist sentiment. While Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan can make reasonable claims on this part of the electorate, Kilicdaroglu’s success depends on the Kurdish vote. Without them he cannot win, but with them many nationalist voters will not support him.

Erdogan has spent years navigating this tight seam of Turkish politics. Two decades ago, his government helped pass major reforms that repealed draconian laws banning Kurdish language teaching and suppressing Kurdish identity. But in recent years he has taken a more nationalist line, making pro-Kurdish politicians terrorist sympathizers and stepping up a bloody counterinsurgency in southeastern Turkey against a separatist group.

During the election campaign, Erdogan also channeled religious Turks’ fears of a return to an earlier era of militant secularism championed for decades by the predecessors of the Republican People’s Party Kilicdaroglus, or CHP. The scaremongering and culture war seemed to be working in the Turkish hinterland, where Erdogan draws most of his support. The apparent mistrust of some conservative voters of Kilicdaroglus’ identity as Alevi, a more mystical and universalist sect of Islam that has been persecuted in the past in what is a heavily Sunni Muslim nation, also seems to have been a factor.

Outside of major coastal cities, the capital Ankara and Kurdish-majority areas, the left-right opposition alliance has failed in the rest of the country, tweeted Soner Cagaptaysenior researcher at the Washington Institute, adding that it was in these places that Erdogan demonized the HDP’s support for Kilicdaroglu and his Alevi identity to shuffle the electorate along a right-vs-left split, to benefit his bloc of right.

Anger over shoddy Erdogan-era construction projects that collapsed after the February earthquake didn’t have much electoral impact either. Economic mismanagement and rampant corruption didn’t hold as much appeal as many (including myself) thought, wrote MIT professor Daron Acemoglu. These mattered in metropolitan areas, but not where the AKP built and used its patronage networks.