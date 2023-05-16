The lessons of watching Donald Trump without sound





It’s Saturday May 13th and I just watched Donald Trump’s Town Hall on CNN for the first time. I say watched because I had the sound completely turned off. As a Shakespearian and performance studies researcher as well as a student of life, I have learned that the messages we perceive often come not from words and sounds, but from body language and expressions. micro-muscular facials. Since hearing Mr. Trumps voice became unbearable to me about six years ago, I started watching his muted performances to see what I can gather from his body and face, as well as of my own physical and physiological responses to what I see. (heart rate, blood pressure, need to look away). There are nonverbal messages conveyed by countertransference (how our bodies and emotions respond to projections), and they are often, if not usually, as powerful as the words themselves.

Let’s start with how it comes into play after its introduction by CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins. It goes away slowly, heaviness is the word many use; his jacket is buttoned up with pressure, and what appears to be a new roll of belly fat is easily visible under the jacket (more on that later, not a cheap shot here, I promise). He does not smile; he is visibly austere as he slightly awkwardly picks up his chair, tugging at his jacket and slouching.

His posture is bad; he collapses, his shoulders down between his arms, which he hangs between his legs. He pulls on his jacket again, slouches further and does not make eye contact with Ms. Collins or the audience. He looks at the ground or the sides. As she asks her first question, he avoids eye contact with her or even turns his head towards her. You could say it’s a strategy to minimize and marginalize her, a kind of Zen mind game, and it’s a way to read her intention. But unwittingly, over the course of the hour, his avoidance of eye contact with her, while she maintains nearly uninterrupted eye contact with his face, feels like fear. On a physical level, the extreme slouching and avoidance of gaze resembles one being intimidated.

Mr. Trump looks sleepy; listening to the questions, he seems to be looking for 1) hostility, 2) incrimination, and 3) something he can argue about. I guess he can’t make eye contact with an interlocutor and do this screening simultaneously. It is the same in his depositions, of which I have seen four. Crouch down and avoid eye contact. Taken together, they signal defensiveness (obviously) but also watchful avoidance of injury, shield thrown by a sense of shame throughout the body.

Shame? But shameless Trumps, right? Not when you watch it without sound. Which brings me back to belly fat. Mr. Trump’s bizarre forward-leaning standing posture is getting a lot of notice. This is the effect of heel lifts in his shoes. He doesn’t stand like that when playing golf only when he’s wearing his Big Suit shoes. As most women know by now, if you wear heels, you have to work your back muscles harder to keep all of your back muscles upright. It’s not easy to do that while standing in the stomach. Leaning forward in his big suit has another benefit, side views show his jacket hanging forward, hiding his midsection. Even with slumped and leaning forward in his chair, with the tie too long. The jacket hangs forward with the tie and (combined with its accordion handwork) hides or distracts from the roll of belly fat that would otherwise be clearly evident. The ill-fitting shoulder pads work against him when he sags; without them, he knows his natural slouched posture makes his shoulders look slanted and ill-defined.

To make these observations is not to put on weight or to be ashamed of one’s body. Let me explain to you. As a teacher who has performed for students and audiences for over 30 years, I can imaginatively inhabit Trump’s body. When I perform Shakespearean roles, even briefly, for my students, I adapt my bodily subjectivity to the role. I have intuition and a broad gesture, like Shylock. I am too rigid like Othello in front of the Senate. I feel what shame feels in its myriad situations. I call this performative identification. All actors (and effective teachers) know how crucial this is, not for entertainment, but to give full meaning to the texts and passages we read aloud. There are subject positions, and we need to inhabit them and interpret them for our students and our audience, so that they get shades of meaning that go beyond words or even voice tones.

I can easily inhabit Mr. Trump now, after six years of being forced into it by his ubiquity. He thinks he’s a master of body bullying. While that may have been true once (as was so evident in Hillary Clinton’s stalking of Frankenstein during their debate), he’s less in control now than he thinks. A look at him slouching and dragging one leg behind him to try and level with the smaller Mr Putin shows how much his sense of himself as a performer depends on what he thinks his body is broadcasting . Standing right behind Mrs. Clinton was pretty easy to do back then, he was seven years younger, and he didn’t have to talk (just standing like one of his favorite terms, a stiff, behind her) . But these days, controlling your body language puts a strain on your efforts to speak verbal language in the moment, and something has to give. When he is aware that every word can now be used against him in court, he is less able to control that posture, hide that girth, sit or stand up straight.

The more Trump has become embarrassed by his physique, the more he deflects and compensates. The huge overcoat almost all year round. The recent NFT Trump cards with his photoshopped head on simplified action bodies are an example of this; another is the way his hardcore base Photoshops his head into Gladiator-esque superhero imagery. Anyone who understands, consciously or unconsciously, a malignant narcissist’s relationship to their own weakness knows how to enable their avoidance of shame. Children of narcissists learn to build deviant shields that reflect what they know the narcissist needs to see. It becomes almost instinctive in those seeking the approval of a malignant narcissist to siphon off and reroute shame. Think about how he needs to see himself, no matter how ridiculous the denial of reality is.

As I silently watched him at the town hall, I could sense his embarrassment about his belly: his tics had been developing for some time. The jacket tugs, the tie snaps, the desire to keep the fabric a few centimeters from his waist. Mr. Trump is excessively conceited about his weight, and especially (I can only guess here) belly fat which he considers feminine, unmanly and weak. I can live with this worry because I’m a woman and (like most women) I’ve experienced every fluctuation in my weight, waistline, or flat stomach that has been noticed, often in the face. I have sometimes worn clothes, sweaters and jackets to camouflage a belly, to hide weight gain, to control excessive self-consciousness. I can see myself in Trump’s tics and feel the energy to put feelings of body shame on hold while trying to keep my words straight in my head and mouth.

Trump’s facial expression during the town hall was set by default. The animation only started happening when he felt irritation or threat. Anger sent him back to his routine representations of contempt for questions, ideas, challenges and women. The dismissive hand gestures, the rolling eyes, the smirks. These visuals became more prominent in the final 15 minutes as Mr. Trump and Ms. Collins stood up. However secure the former president may have felt in his chair, he had to move closer to the reporter, who, to his immense credit, never leaned back or away from him, even though he amply granted it. At one point, he gestured dismissively and she stepped forward a few inches. She is tall. He carries lifts and leans forward. She is whippet-shaped. He feels like the heavy creature that he is. She looks directly at him as she speaks, and he responds; he is deliberately perpendicular to her and will not turn his head in her direction. Watching all of this without any sound, it comes across as the scared and defensive group on stage. Collins looks strong and unfazed, no matter how hollow her questions.

The cutaways to the audience revealed something very different with the silence. Those who laughed and cheered at Trump’s mockery of E. Jean Carroll and you’re a mean person to Collins seemed to be a vocal minority. With each cutaway, you could see much more serious facial expressions among the audience and even, at times, grimaces and disapproval. They had been instructed not to boo him; being a relatively polite bunch, they didn’t. Many members of the public may have cheered at the start and end of the town hall because they had a sense of what Mr. Trump so lacks: a sense of civil society duties and demands to greet politely. a guest. Although most of the spectators were Republicans and independents, they weren’t the cheering crowd that Trump usually enjoys. There were students there who seemed deliberate and thoughtful.

I had a harder time identifying with Ms. Collins, but only because I’m older than her and can’t imagine being passive in the face of her contempt for her. But his body posture spoke too. Not once did she withdraw her arm when he cut her; she didn’t physically back away as her wild gestures closed in on her body. She stared at him throughout and maintained a remarkable composure, considering how her CNN lords had brought her to her knees. Without the noise, the clapping, the jarring laughs and applause, and the intimidating voice of Mr. Trump, it’s possible to pay attention to whatever speaks to me during this show. And it wasn’t a story confirming Trump’s evil or dark charisma (as several pundits called it), quite the contrary. I literally saw the man fight off a terror of shame on many levels. He looked old, grumpy, angry, stuffed into a suit that no longer fit him and embarrassed by his body. He looked weak. More importantly, his expressive compensations sought to hide what was, to me, fear. Fear of the young woman who interrogates him; fear of his audience; fear of cameras; fear of losing control.

CNN was despicable for giving Trump the platform, and Ms. Collins was out of its depth. But the physical portrayal of the two people on stage told, quietly but eloquently, a very different story than the one Mr. Trump wanted us to take away about strength, fitness, composure, insecurity and self-confidence. self.

This piece originally appeared in Politics/Letters Live.

