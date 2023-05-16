Beijing LGBT center closed as crackdown intensifies in China

TAIPEI An advocacy group that also served as a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Beijing has become the latest organization to shut down under a crackdown by Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government.

We announce with great regret, due to forces beyond our control, that the LGBT center in Beijing will cease to operate today, read a notice posted on the center’s official WeChat account on Monday evening.

The Beijing LGBT Center did not respond to an email request for comment. The Ministry of Civil Affairs, which oversees nonprofits in China, also did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

The closure of the groups marks a critical blow for advocacy groups that had once been able to publicize their work for LGBTQ+ rights.

They are not the first group, nor the largest, but because the Beijing LGBT Center was in Beijing, it represented the Chinese LGBT movement, said a Chinese activist who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety. In our political, economic and cultural center, have this type of organization. It was a symbol of the presence of the LGBT movement.

The Beijing LGBT Center described its mission as evolving; it started as a safe space for the community to hold events. Then it became an advocacy group aimed at “improving the living conditions of the sexually diverse community. They offered low-cost mental health counseling and published lists of LGBTQ-friendly health professionals.

Throughout its evolving mission, the center has hosted public speakers, film screenings and other events. Mr C, who keeps his real name secret to protect his parents’ privacy, was one of the centre’s star transgender speakers. Mr. C sued his former employers for letting him go after an 8 day trial period. He alleged it was because of his gender expression. They also welcomed Liu Peilin, a transgender woman in her 60s, who said she was mocked online for dressing in women’s clothing.

Groups like the Beijing LGBT Center have continued to lobby publicly for rights such as same-sex marriage even after a national crackdown on lawyers and human rights activists which began in 2015 after Xi came to power.

In recent years, this limited space has shrunk even further.

The well-known group called LGBT Rights Advocacy China, which has filed strategic lawsuits to push for policy change and expanded rights, closed in 2021. The group’s founder was detained and ending the organization was a condition of his release, according to an activist close to the group who was previously based in China but has since moved abroad. He declined to be named for fear of government reprisals against his family in China.

Under constant pressure, he said, groups are sometimes unable to openly inform the community they serve about politically sensitive events they have organized, which would cause confusion.

Prior to the crackdown, LGBT Rights Advocacy China established a network of friendly lawyers willing to help LGBTQ+ people with legal issues. They have led several visible national campaigns for policy change, such as recognition of same-sex marriage, through targeted lawsuits.

Police pressure on rights groups has increased in recent years, the activist said. Police often invited LGBTQ+ groups for tea, a euphemism for the unofficial meetings police use to track certain targets. This used to happen in public spaces, but has started to take place in private spaces, such as directly in front of activists’ homes. The police have also started taking activists to the police station for these teas, the activist said.

LGBTQ+ organizations often do not register officially, as it is difficult for them to obtain government approval, and officially registered groups that associate with them have also come under pressure. Sometimes groups, especially small ones, are shut down without being able to tell the public, the activist said.

The ones we’ve seen are not just those few, but in fact the majority have closed, the activist said. The pressure kept growing. It never stopped.

In July 2021, WeChat closed dozens of accounts with LGBTQ+ topics led by university students and non-profit groups. In response, some groups changed their names, removing words like gay or sexual minority which would easily trigger censors, although this was largely ineffective.

Until Monday, the Beijing LGBT Center remained in operation despite censors and mounting pressure. The group worked with the United Nations Development Program to conduct a national sexuality and gender survey in 2015, with the aim of providing a baseline on the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people living in China. The survey asked respondents about their access to social services, healthcare and how societal attitudes affected them.

In recent years, the group has focused on diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Last week, the center published an article celebrating 15 years of work. Beijing’s LGBT never had much money, and very little staff, it all depended on hundreds of volunteers,” the article read.

Their closure makes one feel very helpless. As groups large and small shut down or stop holding events, there is no longer a place to see hope, said another Chinese activist who requested anonymity. for fear of government reprisals.