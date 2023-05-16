Is Imran Khan against the unconstitutional role of the army in politics?





Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Even as former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to lash out at the powerful Pakistani military chief for allegedly ordering his arrest, he has only muted criticism of the military’s behind-the-scenes influence on the country policy.

In an interview with The Guardian on Sunday, Khan said he had no doubt that current army chief General Asim Munir had him arrested last week in a corruption case, adding that the General and other senior military officials were again looking for an excuse to put him behind bars.

The army is above the law; ISI [military intelligence agency] is above the law, the 70-year-old leader told the Guardian. They can pick people up, detain people, and make people disappear. They try to influence the judges; they suppress the media. There is no liability for the institution. It is not democratic.

Shortly after his arrest, Khan made a similar statement, telling reporters outside court that his fight was against the Pakistani army chief.

There is only one man acting against me and that is the army chief, he said.

Khan had a bitter history with General Asim Munir.

In 2019, when Khan was prime minister, he cut short the generals’ tenure as head of Pakistan’s spy agency, just eight months after his appointment.

Political commentators say the spy chief was replaced after a falling out with Khan, when the general reported to prime ministers about a corruption case involving the Khan family.

The Pakistani military has historically interfered in the country’s democratic process, which was acknowledged last year by outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Analysts say the military even helped the Khans party win the 2018 national elections. However, when it withdrew its support early last year, resulting in Khan’s loss in April, the former Prime minister intensified his criticism of the institution.

Some see the public censorship as an attempt by Khan to pressure the military into supporting him again.

That is why, they say, the politician refrains from criticizing the military’s oversized role in politics, and has even sometimes insisted that the unconstitutional role should continue and be expanded.

When in April the Doha-based Al Jazeera asked the former prime minister whether he planned to restructure civil-military relations if he were re-elected to power, Khan replied that even if the civil balance and military was to change, there was still a role for the military in governance.

You cannot renounce the role of the army in Pakistan, because it has been entrenched for 70 years. But you need that balance, he said.

The former prime minister made a similar comment to the Financial Times in November, adding that the military can actually play a constructive role in my future plans for Pakistan.

Khan even hinted at the kind of role he envisions for the military and intelligence agencies if he is re-elected prime minister.

Last December, he told reporters that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) could be used to crack down on high-level corruption, money laundering, occupying groups and smuggling inside the country. .

Importantly, despite serious allegations against senior military officials, including alleged assassination attempts, Khan still hopes to establish contact with the army chief.

I sent him several times [army chief] messages, he told reporters outside court on Saturday, even since he has been there [in office]. I said, look, you fear that when I come to power I will [remove] You. I will not do it.

