PM Modi at Rozgar Mela





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that over the past 9 years the government has spent around Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure and basic facilities. Also in this year’s budget, Rs 10 lakh crore has been allocated for capital expenditure, Modi told the ‘Rozgar Mela’, where he distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various ministries and government organizations. The Prime Minister stressed the significance of today’s date as 9 years ago on this date, May 16, the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced. Modi said that in 70 years, only 20,000 km of railway lines have been built in India. Our government has built 40,000 km of railways in the past 9 years. Before 2014, there were less than 4 lakh km of rural roads, today this length has increased to 7.25 lakh km. The number of airports has increased from 74 in 2014 to nearly 150 today. Similarly, 4 million houses built for the poor over the past 9 years have created important jobs. Modi said 5 lakh joint service centers in villages provide jobs in rural areas. All of these initiatives are creating large-scale jobs, he added. Over the past nine years, the prime minister said, the nature of jobs has seen huge changes where new sectors have emerged for the nation’s youth. The Prime Minister reiterated that the central government is providing continued support to these new sectors and highlighted the startup revolution the nation has witnessed. He informed that the number of startups in the country has increased from 100 before 2014 to more than 1 lakh today, which has given employment to more than 10 lakh young people. He informed that over the past nine years, the government has disbursed loans worth more than Rs 23 lakh crores under the Mudra Yojna which has helped in setting up new businesses, buying taxis or to expand their existing establishments. The Prime Minister also informed that about 8-9 million citizens have become entrepreneurs for the first time after benefiting from loans under the Mudra Yojana. He also informed that the central government is providing aid of around Rs 2 lakh crore for manufacturing under the PLI scheme. He also claimed that the reformed recruitment system has ended all opportunities for corruption and nepotism. The Prime Minister said that over the past 9 years, the government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and impartial as it has distributed around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various departments and government organizations at ‘Rozgar Mela’. “Before, it was difficult to apply for a government job, you had to queue for hours to get the form. Today, the whole process, from application to results, is online. Now, no interview is required for C&D Group positions. This ended the opportunities for corruption and nepotism,” Modi said. Rozgar Mela is our effort to empower young people and enhance their participation in national development. https://t.co/nzn9JTwhWk Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2023 Also Read: Go First Bankruptcy: Airline Supports Emergency Arbitration in Pratt & Whitney Dispute The Prime Minister informed that after 2018-2019, 4.5 crore new formal jobs were created according to EPFO ​​Net Payroll, indicating steady growth in formal jobs. He also referenced his recent meetings with the CEOs of major global companies, including Walmart, Apple, Foxconn and Cisco, to say there is “unprecedented positivity” regarding the industry and investments in the country. Recalling his meeting with the CEO of Walmart, the Prime Minister informed of the CEO’s confidence in India to export up to Rs 80,000 crore of goods from the country. The top executive of semiconductor company NXP was also positive about India’s ability to create a semiconductor ecosystem. Foxconn has also started investments worth thousands of crores, he said. The country’s record FDI and exports have created job opportunities in all corners of India, he added, noting that the nature of jobs has also changed, with its government consistently supporting emerging sectors. Notably, Rozgar Mela was held in 45 venues across the country. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the recruitments have taken place in central government departments as well as state/UT governments supporting this initiative.

