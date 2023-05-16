Connect with us

Politics

Indonesia in talks with Indian companies for big infrastructure investments

Indonesia in talks with Indian companies for big infrastructure investments

 


New Delhi: The Indonesian government is in talks with Indian infrastructure companies to develop key projects in the Southeast Asian nation, according to people familiar with the matter. Last year, an Indian infrastructure company expressed interest in participating in the development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantra. The proposal was accepted and is under discussion.

Last year, an Indian company offered to participate in the development of the new Indonesian capital. The process is still ongoing,” said one of the people quoted above.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the new capital development project in 2019. The government argued that Jakarta, the country’s capital since its independence in 1949, has become overcrowded and polluted. Besides environmental and human factors, Jakarta’s business, political and financial influence have raised concerns about regional inequalities and underdevelopment in other provinces. The new capital should be ready by 2024.

Indonesia is also in talks with Indian firms to develop new port infrastructure in the province of West Sumatra, according to the people quoted above.

India and Indonesia have already been in talks to develop the strategic port of Sabang in Indonesia, located just 710 kilometers from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The port of Sabang is also only 500 km from the vital Strait of Malacca.

This “strategic bottleneck” connects Asia to markets in the Middle East and Europe and sees around 40% of world trade pass through its waters. In 2018, Luhut Pandjaitan, then Indonesian Minister of Maritime Affairs, said the two countries could develop the port of Sabang for economic and defense purposes. A number of key Indian companies have experience in building strategic infrastructure of this nature. Essar Group led a consortium to build the Indian-funded port of Sittwe in Myanmar. JSW Infrastructure has signed a pact with the UAE Port of Fujairah for the operation and maintenance of the Dibba Bulk Handling Terminal.

A spokesperson for JSW Group declined to comment on the companies’ possible involvement in the construction of a port in Myanmar.

New Delhi and Jakarta have also instituted the India-Indonesia Infrastructure Forum to enhance cooperation in this area. The first meeting of this forum was held in 2018. However, the forum has not met since 2019. A joint working group meeting aimed at enhancing connectivity between the Indonesian province of Aceh and the Indian islands Andaman and Nicobar took place in December last year.

Infrastructure should be at the heart of the India-Indonesia partnership. When the last president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, came to India in 2011, many infrastructure projects had been signed, including a port in South Sumatra. But none of these projects ever came to fruition,” said Gurjit Singh, India’s ambassador to Indonesia from 2012 to 2015.

